Facing LIV golfers 'hard to stomach'

LONDON• - The trial date between LIV Golf Invitational Series players and the PGA Tour will not take place until January 2024, but for those who have moved from the DP World Tour, formerly the European Tour, their court hearing will take place next February.

The PGA Tour has indefinitely suspended all members who have switched camps and the DP World Tour initially followed in the footsteps of the United States-based circuit.

But in August, an arbitration judge placed a pause on DP World Tour sanctions against its members who have jumped ship, including Ryder Cup stalwarts Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia and Graeme McDowell.

According to The Guardian, Sports Resolution UK, a dispute resolution service that offers arbitration, will hear the case over a five-day span in February.

Until then, LIV Golf rebels can still continue to take part in DP World Tour events where eligible, collect Ryder Cup qualification points and also feature on the order of merit.

With PGA Tour events off limits to them, 18 LIV Golf members intend to tee off at next week's BMW Championship - the DP World Tour's flagship event at Wentworth - following the conclusion of the fourth tournament staged by the Saudi-backed circuit, which takes place in Boston on Thursday and ends on Sunday.

It is a prospect that is "hard to stomach" for newly crowned FedExCup play-off champion Rory McIlroy. "I hate what it's doing to the game of golf. Like it's going to be hard for me to stomach going to Wentworth and seeing 18 of them there. That just doesn't sit right with me," the four-time Major champion said.

The existential threat that LIV Golf - which is bankrolled by the billions of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund - to the two most established golf tours was underlined on Tuesday.

World No. 2 Cameron Smith, the British Open and Players Championship winner, became the circuit's biggest capture yet.

While the Greg Norman-fronted tour boasts multiple Major champions in its ranks, for a sizeable number of them, their best days are likely behind them.

But in Smith, LIV Golf now has a golfer in his prime - the Australian is 29 and the six-time PGA Tour winner is coming off his best season yet. He reportedly signed a US$140 million deal (S$196 million) to defect but he told Golf Digest magazine on Tuesday the enormous pay cheque was not the only pull factor.

"I won't ignore that or say that wasn't a reason," he said. "It was obviously a business decision for one and an offer I couldn't ignore.

"The biggest thing for me joining is (the LIV Golf) schedule is really appealing. I'll be able to spend more time at home in Australia, maybe have an event down there, as well. I haven't been able to do that, and to get that part of my life back was really appealing."

The country's biggest events, the Australian Open and PGA Championship, are now co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour.

LIV Golf is reportedly scouting for locations Down Under to hold at least one of its events in 2023.

According to ABC News, Brookwater Golf and Country Club in Queensland, retired tennis star Ashleigh Barty is its women's golf champion and was designed by Norman, is under consideration with talks ongoing.

