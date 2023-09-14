Excluding Sergio Garcia from Ryder Cup is ‘stupid’, says Jon Rahm

LONDON – Sergio Garcia will not play for the European team at the upcoming Ryder Cup, but Jon Rahm hopes his fellow Spanish star can be there as a vice-captain to support the side.

Garcia, like all other players who left the DP World Tour (formerly known as the European Tour) for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit, was omitted from captain Luke Donald’s playing roster. The United States, meanwhile, will feature just one LIV Golf player, Brooks Koepka, for the Sept 29-Oct 1 event.

Rahm threw his support behind Garcia – the winningest player in Ryder Cup history – becoming a vice-captain for the European squad. The latter has 25 wins, 13 losses and seven halves in his career.

Europe’s Nick Faldo (23 victories) and the United States’ Arnold Palmer (22) rank next on the all-time wins list.

“I think it would be really stupid of anybody not to lean on Sergio Garcia’s experience in the Ryder Cup,” Rahm said on Wednesday ahead of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club in Surrey, England.

“I mean, he is the best player Europe has ever had, won the most points and has shown it time and time again. If he were able to be a vice-captain, I absolutely would lean on him. Same as we are going to lean on (Jose Maria Olazabal) this coming Ryder Cup, right.”

European players who jumped ship to LIV Golf are banned from competing in the Ryder Cup, although things might change following the merger of the tours which was announced in June.

Addressing the potential Ryder Cup playing careers of Garcia and English golfers Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood, who all defected to LIV Golf, Rahm added: “When it comes to the game and all those players being able to be back, it’s been a difficult time.

“Obviously things have changed a little bit (because of the merger). I wouldn’t know how to answer because we are going to have to see if it’s possible or not, right?

“I would like to see it, but unfortunately we’ve seen some of those players give up their (DP World) Tour status where that’s no longer a possibility.

“But I think with this agreement or this possible union between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and PIF (Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund) it might change things a little bit.”

The Ryder Cup is scheduled to be played at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Guidonia Montecelio, Rome.

The United States are the defending champions, having won 19-9 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin in 2021. REUTERS