‘Everything hurts’: Michelle Wie West making first LPGA start in 3 years

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PGA Tour player Justin Rose of England and LPGA player Michelle Wie West of the United States speak during the McLaren Golf Launch Event on April 29, 2026.

LOS ANGELES – Serving as tournament host is not what is making Michelle Wie West nervous at this week’s Mizuho Americas Open in West Caldwell, N.J.

Wie West, 36, is teeing it up in an LPGA Tour event for the first time since stepping away from competition after missing the cut at the 2023 US Women’s Open.

She joked on Wednesday that she “knew a few people” who could help her secure a spot into this week’s field, as Wie West prepares to play in next month’s US Women’s Open.

After three years away from competition, she was asked if the mental or physical side of the game is the most difficult to prepare for this week’s event which started on Thursday.

“Definitely mental. I don’t know physical. I feel pretty old right now and everything hurts. But I would say mental for sure,” Wie West said. “I get hit with moments of being nervous and I freeze up.

“To be fair, I feel like I have a lot of really good clarity on the feeling of being nervous and whatnot. But kind of getting back into the mode of playing there is really only a few things I do when I get nervous. I need to just not do them. That’s easier said than done.

“Yeah, it’s all difficult.”

A little more than a year after playing in her last LPGA Tour event, Wie West gave birth to her second child. She has spent much of the time since in various endeavors, including using events like the Mizuho Americas Open to mentor youth athletes.

The itch to compete and grow the game of golf also remains. In addition to the two upcoming events, Wie West is one of 14 women who have signed on to compete in the upcoming WTGL, the tech-infused indoor golf league co-owned by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

“I think any platform that can give LPGA players a sounding board and opportunity to showcase their talent, personalities, I think TGL is perfect for that,” Wie West said.

“I think we’re going to reach new audiences hopefully. With the innovation and technology, I think it’s a perfect place to showcase everyone’s talents.”

Nelly Korda is the most prominent name yet to commit to the WTGL. However, like the world’s top-ranked player, Wie West hopes the league will grow to see PGA and LPGA Tour players compete together.

“From day one I got very excited about the aspect of playing co-ed matches. I think that would be really exciting,” she said. “I think these players, LPGA players, have such amazing personalities.” REUTERS