European Ryder Cup juniors end U.S. dominance in emphatic style

Golf - The 2023 Ryder Cup - Marco Simone Golf &amp; Country Club, Rome, Italy - September 28, 2023 Team Europe celebrate with the trophy after winning the Junior Ryder Cup REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Golf - The 2023 Ryder Cup - Marco Simone Golf &amp; Country Club, Rome, Italy - September 28, 2023 Team Europe celebrate after winning the Junior Ryder Cup REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Golf - The 2023 Ryder Cup - Marco Simone Golf &amp; Country Club, Rome, Italy - September 28, 2023 Team Europe celebrate with the trophy after winning the Junior Ryder Cup REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Updated
29 sec ago
Published
47 sec ago

ROME - Europe ended the United States' six-match winning streak in the junior Ryder Cup with a 20.5 to 9.5 thrashing on Thursday in what home fans hope will be a taste of what's to come in the main event over the weekend.

In the first edition of the mixed under-18 event to be held since 2018, Europe led 12-6 after a remarkable 6-0 clean sweep in Wednesday's fourballs at the Golf Nazionale in Rome.

They then drove home their advantage, winning seven and halving three of the 12 Thursday singles matches, on what was the first occasion part of the competition has been held on the same course as the Ryder Cup. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top