Europe Ryder Cup organisers defend steep rise in ticket prices for 2027 clash

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LONDON, April 22 - Ryder Cup organisers have defended daily admission prices for next year's Europe v United States duel in Ireland after a steep rise from the 2023 edition held in Rome.

A limited amount of tickets for the 100th anniversary match go on sale on Friday for residents of the island of Ireland before the full public ballot opens on June 3.

Those hoping to grab one for any of the three competition days at Adare Manor will have to stump up 499 euros ($585) compared to 260 euros at Rome's Marco Simone Country Club.

Richard Atkinson, the European Tour Group's chief Ryder Cup officer, acknowledged the rise but said prices were lower than the $750 for last year's contest at New York's Bethpage Black.

"We acknowledge it's an increase from Rome," he told BBC Sport NI. "That was four years ago and a lot has happened in the world since then. We are lower than Bethpage.

"We've tried to make this as accessible as possible to a wide demographic of people."

He said practice day tickets will be from 89 euros and juniors from 20 euros. Prices for the Thursday, which include the opening ceremony, are 179 euros.

"Our prices are proportionate to a global sporting event. This event has grown in stature and profile, it's one of the biggest sporting events in the world," he said.

"We're confident in our pricing but we've made it accessible to everyone."

Atkinson said the 'fan experience' would justify the prices, promising entertainment from 6.30 a.m. each day.

"They'll be entertained not only by 24 of the best golfers in the world but also outside of the ropes, we'll have an extensive entertainment programme to keep the fans engaged," he said. "We'll have over 20,000 grandstand seats at Adare, that's a record for any European Ryder Cup."

Around 250,000 spectators are expected to attend the first Ryder Cup in Ireland since the K Club hosted it in 2006.

Europe will begin the defence of their trophy on September 17 next year, having won a thriller at Bethpage. REUTERS