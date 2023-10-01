Europe lead by five in Ryder Cup, but US finally show fight

ROME - Europe have another home Ryder Cup victory tantalisingly within their grasp after ending on Saturday five points ahead, but the United States earned a glimmer of hope by taking the fourballs 3-1 in a high-octane finale as the sun set on the 18th hole.

Patrick Cantlay ended a controversial personal day by birdying the last three holes, winning the last two, to snatch win the final fourball and flip the session in America’s favour.

However, after another scorching Rome day, Europe still led 10-1/2-5-1/2 and need four points from Sunday’s 12 singles to regain the trophy and continue their incredible 30-year unbeaten home run in the biennial competition.

They began the day as they finished on Friday – in control.

Inspired by a Ryder Cup record 9&7 victory for Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg, Europe took the morning foursomes 3-1 using the same four pairings who swept a 4-0 success on Friday.

Trailing by seven, the shellshocked US team knew if they were to have any hope of a miracle comeback they would have to make inroads in the afternoon.

They made a good start as Sam Burns and Collin Morikawa brought Hovland and Aberg down to earth with a 4&3 win, before the impressive Max Homa and Brian Harman beat Tommy Fleetwood and Nicolai Hojgaard 2&1 to close the gap to five.

All attention then turned to the two tight remaining matches, with fans packing round to watch the closing holes fully aware of the importance of their outcome.

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth led early on against Justin Rose and Bob MacIntyre but the British duo played a brilliant back nine to triumph 3&2, having won their last two holes to snatch half a point in their first fourball on Friday.

The final match was a fantastic battle between Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick and Cantlay and Wyndham Clark.

They halved 11 of the first 13 holes before McIlroy, who had won his first three matches, brilliantly birdied the 14th to gain the edge.

Cantlay kept the match alive on 16 then hit a great birdie two on 17 to make it the first match of the day to go down to the 18th – where Cantlay drilled a 20-foot putt for a precious point.