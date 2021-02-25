Enough, already: How much more can Tiger bear?

Life took another swing at Tiger Woods on Tuesday and all you could think was: Stop, enough already. Enough with the hospitals again, the pins and screws, the cutting and suturing. Enough with the prising open of this man and putting him back together. Tiger Woods is more badly dented than his car but not as easily repaired.

Sure, he made mistakes, many, ugly, entitled ones, but enough already, give the guy a break. Every time he gets upright, renews himself, recasts his life, something knocks him down. A hurt back, a bum knee, a troublesome neck, a wounded Achilles tendon. To the point where he once got arrested because he had too many painkillers in his system. Even a Tiger can bear only so much.