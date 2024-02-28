England's Reid named among vice-captains on Europe's Solheim Cup team

European Solheim Cup captain Suzann Pettersen named Anna Nordqvist, Laura Davies, Caroline Martens and Mel Reid as her four vice-captains on Wednesday ahead of the biennial event in September.

Nordqvist, Davies and Martens stay in their roles as vice-captains from the 2023 edition when Team Europe retained the Solheim Cup while England's Reid was a vice-captain in 2019.

The Solheim Cup returns to being held in even-numbered years this year, with the 19th edition set to be held in Gainesville, Virginia from Sept. 13-15.

"After last year's success, why change a winning team! I'm excited to be able to have the same team by my side but also with the great addition of Mel," Pettersen said.

Reid, who has seven titles on the Ladies Tour to her name, has made four appearances for Europe in the Solheim Cup since her debut in 2011.

"Everyone knows how much the Solheim Cup means to me and how much I love being part of it and Team Europe. It brings out passion and shows the best of what golf has to offer," she said.

U.S. captain Stacy Lewis named major champions Morgan Pressel, Angela Stanford, Paula Creamer and Brittany Lincicome as her assistants last week. The U.S. team are looking for their first title since 2017. REUTERS

