England’s Tyrrell Hatton among 3 Wells Fargo co-leaders after second round

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina - Englishman Tyrrell Hatton shot a six-under 65 to soar into a share of the 36-hole lead at the Wells Fargo Championship on Friday.

World No. 18 Hatton, Nate Lashley (66) and Wyndham Clark (67) are atop the leaderboard at eight-under 134.

A host of big names on their tails with a share of a US$20 million (S$26.5 million) “designated event” prize purse on the line. Im Sung-jae of South Korea (66), Justin Thomas (67), Xander Schauffele (69) and Australia’s Adam Scott (68) are all part of a six-way tie for fourth at seven under, along with J.J. Spaun (67) and Canada’s Adam Svensson (67).

First-round leader Tommy Fleetwood of England settled for a 71 on Friday and is tied at six under with Michael Kim (68) and South Korea’s K.H. Lee (70).

Hatton’s 65 matched the round of the day at Quail Hollow Club. He began his round on the back nine and birdied four of his first six holes before a setback of consecutive bogeys at Nos. 16 and 17.

He rectified that by saving six straight pars, draining a 33-foot birdie putt at the par-three sixth and carding an eagle on the par-five seventh from 26 feet out. One last birdie at the par-four ninth, this time from 31 feet, brought him to eight under.

“They’re not the type of putts that you hole consistently, so to finish the round that way, I’m obviously very pleased with that,” he said.

While he has a single win on the PGA Tour (the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational), Clark is still after his first. Clark also eagled the seventh hole en route to his second straight 67.

“The shot in there was very lucky and unbelievable,” he said. “We were trying to hit it left of it. I was trying obviously to hit a cut, but I was not trying to go for the green. It kept cutting and kept cutting and kind of knuckled on me and ended up on the green. Then, yeah, I hit that putt firm, so glad it hit the hole.”

Lashley entered the week No. 209 in the Official World Golf Ranking and has not won since the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic. He put together a bogey-free card with five birdies on Friday.

“Anytime you get a round at Quail Hollow with no bogeys, it’s a great round,” he said.

Thomas will be one to watch on the weekend; the two-time Major champion has slipped to No. 15 in the world but won his first PGA Championship (2017) at Quail Hollow.

He navigated Friday with five birdies and two bogeys.

“This is a very, very special place to me and always will be, so it’s always going to put me in a good head space here,” he said.