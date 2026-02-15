Emotional Anthony Kim captures first title in 16 years at LIV Adelaide

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

4Aces GC player Anthony Kim from the US celebrating after he won the LIV Golf Adelaide tournament at The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide on Feb 15, 2026.

– An “overwhelmed” Anthony Kim outplayed two-time Major winner Jon Rahm to capture his maiden LIV Golf title on Feb 15 and first on any tour since 2010 to complete an amazing redemption story.

The 40-year-old American, a one-time alcoholic, fired a nine-under 63, surging home with five birdies on the back nine to claim victory in Adelaide by three strokes.

He began the day five behind former world No. 1 Rahm and fellow overnight leader Bryson DeChambeau, but reeled them in at The Grange Golf Club with a faultless round.

In front of bumper crowds and a carnival atmosphere, he finished at 23-under 265, three clear of Spain’s Rahm, who never really got going, mixing two birdies with a bogey in his 71.

American DeChambeau, also a two-time Major winner, suffered a horror round with four bogeys in six holes on the front nine to slide down the leaderboard.

He finished tied for third, six off the pace, with Englishman Tyrrell Hatton and American Peter Uihlein.

Victory capped an incredible comeback by Kim – a Ryder Cup champion and former world No. 6 who retired from golf in 2012.

After battling drug and alcohol addiction and suicidal thoughts, he returned to the sport in 2024 as a wild card on the Saudi-backed LIV circuit.

He was relegated last season but earned his way back at January’s LIV Golf Promotions where he claimed one of three qualifying spots.

Kim then got offered a full-time position with Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces GC for the 2026 season when Patrick Reed suddenly quit to play on the DP World Tour.

He paid tribute to his family for helping him through the hard times and to his first win since the Houston Open in 2010.

“It’s been overwhelming,” he said. “But I’m never not going to fight for my family.

“God gave me a talent. I was able to produce some good golf today. I knew it was coming.

“Nobody else has to believe in me, but me.

“And for anybody that’s struggling, you can get through anything.”

A precocious talent who burst onto the scene in 2006, Kim was the spark plug of the 2008 US Ryder Cup team that beat Europe at Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky.

He won three PGA Tour titles before his sensational decision to walk away.

“I just want to thank all the people that have supported me when I was not playing well and I was struggling on the verge of never coming back to live,” said Kim, who announced in 2025 that he had been sober for two years.

Kim was coming off his best result in his 25 LIV Golf starts, a tie for 22nd at the Feb 4-7 season-opening tournament in Riyadh. AFP