Dr Mizan Marican offers a fresh spark to the ST & BT Corporate Golf League

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Make no bones about it, Orion Orthopaedics step up from social to competitive mode

Dr Adrian Ooi (left) and Dr Mizan Marican will be part of the Orion Orthopaedics team that will take part in the 2027 The Straits Times & The Business Times Corporate Golf League.

By a process of natural progression, Dr Mizan Marican transitioned from a casual social golfer to place himself in competitive mode for the 2027 The Straits Times & The Business Times Corporate Golf League.

And the founder of Orion Orthopaedics has positioned himself to captain his company and form a team with players from within and beyond to take part in the Competitive category of next year’s event.

The affable doctor said: “I have been participating in the ST & BT Golf League for several years now. I had initially planned to enter the Social event but one of my close friends, Andre Hoeden, said that I do not have a single non-competitive bone in my body.

“As an orthopaedic surgeon, I took that statement to heart, so it’s now going to be Competitive folks!”

Radio deejay Hoeden works and plays for Singapore Press Holdings and also doubles up as the compere for the annual event.

Added Dr Mizan: “I heard about the event about three years ago from Hoeden. Over the years, he’s kindly invited me to play as a social player for SPH and other teams.

“I recently played for Olam and we actually won the social team event in the fourth leg at Orchid Country Club.”

The doctor, who oozes warmth and enthusiasm, also said that he was influenced by other close friends such as Andre Huber and John Lim, who are the captain and vice-captain respectively for the title-winning Hugo Boss team.

He said: “I’ve always loved participating in organised golf events on a variety of courses. The ST & BT Golf League simply takes the fun and enjoyment factor to the next level!

“I love the carnival atmosphere swirling around and the golf buzz amongst the players and organisers is simply intoxicating.

“The golf friendships, banter and shenanigans keep me coming back for more!”

Within his company, Dr Mizan does not have enough golfers for the popular five-leg event, so he plans to recruit from outside Orion Orthopaedic Surgery.

He said: “One of my best friends, Dr Adrian Ooi from Polaris Plastic Surgery, will be joining me at the ST & BT Golf League. Plans are still evolving, so updates will come soon.”

Dr Mizan has been playing golf for about 18 years. He completed medical school at King’s College London in the UK and lived by a golf driving range.

“Curiosity brought me to the range one fine afternoon and the rest is history,” said the 14.2 handicapper, who is a member of the Singapore Island Country Club.

He plays at the club two or three times a week, but sometimes has time for only nine holes because of work. Ironically, he finds time for enjoying cycling and tennis.

He has a busy schedule as the medical director and consultant orthopaedic surgeon at Orion, which is located at Mouth Elizabeth Medical Centre. It is a specialist orthopaedic clinic focusing on bone and joint problems in patients aged 18 and above.

He said: “I focus on sports injuries such as meniscus, ligament and cartilage conditions, as well as degenerative conditions in older patients. I routinely perform both hip and knee replacement procedures so that my patients can continue with their golfing life!

“Despite being a surgeon, I do also provide different types of injection procedures for other joint issues like the shoulder, elbow and hip .”

Looks like the ST & BT event has not only acquired a decent golfer but also a good doctor.

stsports@sph.com.sg