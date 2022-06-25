DP World Tour bans, fines those playing in LIV series

LONDON • The DP World Tour has banned members who played in the inaugural Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series event from three tournaments and fined them £100,000 (S$170,600) each.

Players including Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia all took part in the event outside London earlier this month despite not having received releases to do so from the Tour, formerly known as the European Tour.

The United States' PGA Tour slapped a ban on its members after the start of the first tournament but the DP World Tour delayed making a decision until yesterday.

Citing a breach of regulations, it has now imposed sanctions, which in addition to the fines include bans from next month's Scottish Open, the Barbasol Championship and Barracuda Championship, all of which are co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour.

The DP World Tour also said any subsequent involvement in the LIV Golf series, whose next event starts in Portland next week, may result in additional punishments.

"It is important to note that participation in a further conflicting tournament or tournaments without the required release may incur further sanctions," the tour said in a statement.

Keith Pelley, chief executive of the tour, added: "Every action anyone takes in life comes with a consequence and it is no different in professional sport, especially if a person chooses to break the rules...

"Many members I have spoken to in recent weeks expressed the viewpoint that those who have chosen this route have not only disrespected them and our tour, but also the meritocratic ecosystem of professional golf that has been the bedrock of our game...

"Their actions are not fair to the majority of our membership and undermine the tour."

LIV Golf has steadily been luring star names to sign with the upstart circuit that offers US$25 million (S$34.7 million) in prize money for each of its 54-hole tournaments.

Four-time Major champion Brooks Koepka this week became the latest big-name player to defect to the circuit, joining the likes of ex-world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, six-time Major winner Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau.

In response to the growing threat from LIV Golf, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan this week announced a sweeping overhaul of the US-based tour.

Reforms include a return to a calendar year season starting in 2024, eight tournaments with greatly enhanced purses of an average of US$20 million each, and three no-cut limited-field international events.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE