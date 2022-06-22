DP World Tour back in Singapore

The DP World Tour will return here next year for the first time since 2014 with the Singapore Classic at the Laguna National Golf Resort Club.

With a US$2 million (S$2.77 million) purse, the Feb 9-12 tournament will be one of the region's top sporting events, organisers said.

Laguna will stage the event for three years, announced the Tour, formerly known as the European Tour before its rebranding.

Laguna was also the host during the Tour's last outing here, when Chilean Felipe Aguilar won The Championship.

The Asian Tour in January held the US$1 million Singapore International and US$1.25 million Singapore Open, while Tanah Merah Country Club will host a leg of its International Series, worth US$1.5 million, in August.

Singaporean golfer Koh Dengshan welcomed the Singapore Classic, saying: "It is a good opportunity for us to improve our rankings and creates playing opportunities for us...

"Also, it's really nice to be able to have the home crowd supporting you and have family and friends come down and walk with you during tournament rounds."

Laguna's chairman Peter Kwee said: "The Singapore Masters proved to be a resounding success with so many memorable highlights, including... our very own Mardan Mamat, whose triumph in 2006 remains one of the proudest moments in our golfing history.

"Now, we're looking forward to building a new championship legacy with the Singapore Classic."

Mardan, 54, added: It's always nice (to play at Laguna) because of the good memories. It's been more than 15 years since winning the tournament so it's not easy to replicate but, if I can win again, I will be the happiest man."

The DP World Tour first visited Singapore for two editions of the Johnnie Walker Classic in 1993 and 1996. In 2001, the Singapore Masters was held at the Singapore Island Country Club before it moved to Laguna for the next six years. The Singapore Open, from 2009 to 2012, were also co-sanctioned by the Asian and European Tours.