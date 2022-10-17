Disruptive civil war bad for golf

The feud between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf is threatening to turn the sport upside down. The Straits Times looks at the ongoing rivalry.

Low Lin Fhoong
Deputy Sports Editor
Updated
Published
4 min ago
Two of the world's biggest golf tours held events on the same continent last week, but the divide caused by the rivalry between the PGA Tour and breakaway LIV Golf Series continues to drive them further apart.

Even as American Keegan Bradley claimed his first PGA Tour win in four years at the Zozo Championship in Japan, talk among the fraternity continued to focus on the "disruptor" tour miles away in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where LIV golfers Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith and newly crowned Bangkok champion Eugenio Chacarra competed for the US$25 million (S$35.7 million) prize.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 17, 2022, with the headline Disruptive civil war bad for golf.

