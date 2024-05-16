Despite divorce McIlroy focused on ending 10-year major drought at PGA

Despite turmoil in his private life, Rory McIlroy said on Wednesday his game is in great shape heading into this week's PGA Championship and he is focused on ending his 10-year major drought.

McIlroy's press conference began with a warning that the world number two would not be answering questions related to his shock announcement on Tuesday that he was ending his seven-year marriage and had filed for divorce.

Upheaval off the course has had no impact on it as McIlroy blazed into Louisville riding the momentum from back-to-back wins that has made the Northern Irishman second favourite behind world number one and new dad Scottie Scheffler.

McIlroy tuned up for the year's second major teaming up with Shane Lowry to win the Zurich Classic and then steam rolled to a five-shot victory over Olympic champion Xander Schauffele on Sunday to pick up his fourth career win at Quail Hollow.

"I feel good," assured the four-time major winner. "Game feels good coming off the back of two wins, a fun one in New Orleans with Shane (Lowry), and then a really good performance last week.

"Just trying to keep the momentum going.

"I think it's all about confidence and momentum, and I have a lot of confidence and quite a bit of momentum coming into this week."

Following his victory at the Wells Fargo on Sunday, McIlroy said it seemed like the stars were aligning for him to end a decade long majors drought which began with his win at the 2014 PGA Championship that was also played at this week's venue - the Valhalla Golf Club.

Much has changed for McIlroy and Valhalla over those 10-years.

McIlroy was unmarried and golf's hottest player when he won the PGA Championship in August 2014 and a decade later he returns as a father headed for divorce and facing a longer, challenging layout.

"Today was the first time I was on the golf course since 10 years ago, so it was good to refamiliarise myself with the place," said McIlroy. "The golf course is a little different than it was 10 years ago, a little longer.

"I think this is a golf course that allows you to play with freedom because it's a big golf course.

"The corridors are wide, not too dissimilar to last week at Quail Hollow, so you can open your shoulders up off the tee and try to take your chances from there."

Asked how he was holding up, McIlroy was unwilling to take the bait and open up about his divorce replying; "I'm ready to play this week." REUTERS