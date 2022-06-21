Deja vu triumph for Fitzpatrick

BROOKLINE (United States) • The 2013 US Amateur featured a cluster of young players who would grow up and become the best golfers in the world. Scottie Scheffler. Justin Thomas. Xander Schauffele.

Matt Fitzpatrick beat them all that week at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. As if it were written in the stars, he came back to the same course nine years later and did it all over again.

A closing two-under 68 on Sunday secured Fitzpatrick his first Major at the US Open. He finished on six-under 274, beating Will Zalatoris (69) and world No. 1 Scheffler (67) by a stroke.

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, last year's Masters champion, shot the low round of the week, a 65, and was fourth on 277. Multiple Major winners Collin Morikawa (66) and Rory McIlroy (69) tied for fifth on 278.

"Obviously the expectations were for me to play well, but having won the US Amateur here, I just felt so comfortable around this place. Know where to hit it, to miss it. Just happy to be unbeaten around this place," Fitzpatrick, 27, said.

He is the first player from England to win a US Open since Justin Rose in 2013; it also counts as his first PGA Tour win after previously claiming seven titles on the DP World Tour.

Fitzpatrick outduelled Zalatoris, 25, down the stretch - they were the overnight co-leaders - with crucial birdies at the par-four 13th and 15th holes.

His drive at No. 18 found a bunker down the left side but Fitzpatrick delivered a shot for the ages when he needed it most.

An incredible nine-iron, 156 yards from the sand, settled 18 feet from the cup and effectively meant flightmate Zalatoris, trailing by one, needed to hole his 14-foot birdie putt to force a play-off.

"It's one of the best shots I ever hit, there's no doubt about it," said Fitzpatrick, who two-putted for par before watching the American's ball miss a hair to the left.

"The feeling's out of this world," Fitzpatrick said.

"It's so cliche but it's stuff you dream of as a kid and to achieve it, I can retire a happy man tomorrow."

So can his caddie Billy Foster, finally the bagman for a Major champion after 40 years carrying clubs for such stars as Seve Ballesteros, Lee Westwood, Thomas Bjorn and Darren Clarke.

"It means the world to Billy," said Fitzpatrick, who also celebrated with his parents and younger brother, Alex, who was his caddie for his US Amateur win.

"It's unbelievable. I know it's something he's wanted for a long, long time. We ended up working together. I was kind of in-between caddies. He just split up with Lee, and things just happened to work out for us."

For reigning Masters champion Scheffler, the near-miss was frustrating. The American, 25, was seeking his fifth win of the year and made a dream start with four birdies over the first six holes and held the lead for a brief spell but made two bogeys to start the back nine and lost momentum.

"This week I hit some of the worst shots in my career and some of the best ones," he said.

"It was kind of a roller-coaster week and to be in it at the end was definitely a lot of fun. Unfortunately I just came up short."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE