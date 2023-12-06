Defending champ Jon Rahm not listed among AmEx notables

LOS ANGELES – Speculation that world No. 3 Jon Rahm is weighing a lucrative offer to sign with LIV Golf received additional fuel on Dec 3 when he was not among the names listed as committed to the PGA Tour’s American Express field in January.

The Spaniard regularly plays in the West Coast tournament in La Quinta, California, and has won the event twice – including in 2023 – and tied for 14th in 2022.

However, he was not among the marquee names released by organisers that includes Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau and Tom Kim.

It is highly unusual for a defending champion to not attempt to retain his title.

However, it is worth noting the 2024 schedule features eight designated events, causing players who qualify for them to carefully evaluate their schedules in conjunction with the four Majors.

But the fact Rahm has yet to commit to the event was also another in a string of potential tell-tale signs that he is indeed considering joining LIV in a deal worth in the range of US$600 million (S$804 million).

Rahm initially committed to the TGL venture backed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, only to withdraw from the virtual league’s inaugural season – now postponed to 2025 – citing schedule constraints.

He also was not in the Bahamas last week in the Hero World Challenge hosted by Woods.

That came a week after golf writer Alan Shipnuck claimed that Phil Mickelson has been telling people that Rahm signing with the Saudi-backed LIV circuit is a “done deal”. Six-time Major winner Mickelson, who shares the same agent as Rahm, sharply denied the report.

However, Jordan Spieth acknowledged the Rahm-LIV rumours after his second round in the Bahamas.

“I know there’s been some guys that have talked to him,” he said. “I know he’s maybe weighing some decisions, maybe not. I really don’t know, so I don’t want to insult him and say he’s weighing decisions... You know, that’s somewhat out of my control in a way.

“Obviously, I could speak probably on behalf of 200-plus PGA Tour players in saying that we really hope that he’s continuing with us.”

Also of note is that Cantlay and Schauffele were among those committed to the AmEx. Both players have been mentioned as potential marquee names also considering a jump to LIV.

The PGA Tour is working towards a Dec 31 deadline for a merge deal put in place with the Public Investment Fund and the DP World Tour in June.

Woods, who joined the PGA Tour’s Policy Board as a player director, said things continue to evolve “very quickly” as the deadline approaches. REUTERS