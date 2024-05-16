Defending champ Brooks Koepka in 'good shape' at Valhalla

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - Brooks Koepka was considered one of the heavy favourites heading into the Masters in April.

But the five-time major champion never threatened, shooting nine-over par and finishing tied for 45th at Augusta. His poor play led to him recently saying he was “embarrassed” by his play.

“Everybody put in a lot of hard work,” Koepka said of his team heading into the Masters.

“Dedicated a lot of time and effort and then for me to go out and play like that is not what I expect of myself, I don’t think what they expect of me.

“So, yeah, just we had a good talk and just kind of put our nose down and kept grinding. You know, had some difficult punishment workouts. It was long hours on the range. Just worked with everybody and really tried to go back to the fundamentals, and I think that was the important thing.”

Koepka responded by claiming the individual title at the LIV Golf Singapore event, and this week he’s one of the favourites for the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club.

The 34-year-old Koepka has won the PGA three times, including in 2023 at Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford, New York.

“I feel like my game is in good shape right now,” he said.

“It will be interesting to see how the course plays. It’s a little bit wet right now. I don’t know if we are going to get any rain this afternoon. Looks like it. Yeah, it’s in great shape; it’s just as I remember.

“Obviously changed the grass in the fairways. I think it’s made it a little easier to chip off of, but yeah, it’s a good track, big-boy golf course. But I feel good.”

The best round at the Masters for Koepka was a 73 on each of the first two days, followed by a 76 and a 75. He said his swing was a little off and blamed the weather at his home course in Jupiter, Florida.

“It’s kind of funny, it’s been windy,” he said.

“It feels like it’s blowing 20 miles an hour every time we hit balls from pretty much February on, and every time we seemed to play it was blowing 25 or 30. My ball position just got back. Back with everything.

“All the way through the bag, even with the putter. So wasn’t able to see the start lines. I like to see it start a little bit left of the target and then kind of fade it back, and it was kind of starting on target or a little bit right, and I had the both-way miss, which isn’t good. But just it to go back to fundamentals, so that was it.”