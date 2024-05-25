Davis Riley moves to 10 under for Charles Schwab Challenge lead

FORT WORTH – After getting past an ill-timed weather interruption at the end of his round, Davis Riley polished off a bogey-free, six-under 64 to claim the second-round lead at the Charles Schwab Challenge on May 24.

The American entered the weekend at 10-under 130, two shots clear of the field in Fort Worth, Texas. Pierceson Coody and Hayden Buckley each shot 65 to take second place at eight under.

After racking up five of his six birdies in a six-hole stretch midway through his round, Riley faced three feet left for par at his final hole, the par-four ninth – when play was suspended due to a dangerous weather at Colonial Country Club.

The delay officially lasted 1hr 9min and he made good use of the time before returning to the green to hit his par putt.

“I was starving, so I got some food, which was nice,” Riley said.

“Luckily, it was a three-footer straight up the hill. So it wasn’t too much to stress about. I knocked in about five three-footers before walking over there to cap off the round. It was nice to finish the day and a pretty stress-free six under.”

The 27-year-old’s only win on the PGA Tour came at the 2023 Zurich Classic, the team event in New Orleans, alongside Nick Hardy. He missed seven of 14 cuts in 2024 coming to Colonial.

“Having being able to win Zurich, which is a team event, and having a couple close calls in individual events, you draw back on stuff like that,” Riley added.

“Just trying to improve on the times I had (contended) before, maybe I could have handled a certain situation better here or there, but also telling yourself that you can handle the situation and believing in yourself.”

South Korea’s Im Sung-jae matched Riley for the low round of the day with a 64 and is in a tie at six under with Keegan Bradley (66) and Austria’s Sepp Straka (66).

Brian Harman and Tony Finau each shot 69 and are in a five-way tie at five under.

Gary Woodland, the 2019 US Open winner who is back on tour after surgery to remove a brain tumor, had the only other 64 of the day and is tied at four under. He picked up an eagle, seven birdies and three bogeys.

It was his lowest round since returning to competition in January.

“I’m still battling, still on medication, still battling all the (symptoms), but probably a little more positive the last three weeks than I was earlier this year,” Woodland said. REUTERS