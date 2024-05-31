David Skinns cards 62, leads Canadian Open

HAMILTON – David Skinns is a 42-year-old journeyman who has yet to win his first PGA Tour title, but that did not deter him from becoming the unlikely first-round leader at the RBC Canadian Open on May 30.

The Englishman fired an eight-under 62 in the first round at Hamilton (Ontario) Golf & Country Club and led 41-year-old Sean O’Hair by a stroke. O’Hair was tied for second with Sam Burns at seven-under 63.

It was Skinns’ first career 18-hole lead on tour, although he has held at least a share of the lead after 54 holes twice this season. He had top-10 finishes at the Cognizant Classic and the Texas Children’s Houston Open, the first two top-10s of his PGA career.

At least he is gradually getting there, he feels.

“I think once you know your good golf can compete, it’s a lot easier to trust that and to have those feelings of comfort a little more than if you hadn’t been there before,” Skinns said. “Yeah, not particularly uncomfortable right now.”

He started his round on the back nine and made his move at the turn, when he strung together six birdies in a seven-hole stretch between Nos. 17 and 5 which gave him confidence.

It may be premature, but Skinns was asked what a win would mean to him.

“I think everyone knows the answer to that,” he said. “I’ve been working at it for 20-something years. I’ve got to play (Friday) first, though.”

O’Hair made a 27-foot eagle putt at the par-five 17th hole to ensure he tied his lowest career round on tour. He was originally the sixth alternate for the event and was the last player added to the field after a series of withdrawals.

“I don’t really expect a whole lot today, I haven’t really been playing that great either,” said the American, who has four wins on tour. “So to come out here and shoot the score I did today was definitely kind of a shocker for me.”

The 27-year-old Burns, though a five-time PGA Tour winner, has not had the best season so far. Luckily for him, he got two eagle putts which kept him near the top of the leaderboard.

Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre was fourth at six-under 64, and Ryan Palmer is fifth after carding a 65.

Two-time Canadian Open champion Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland is part of a tie for sixth at four-under 66; he opened with nine pars before pouring in four birdies on his inward nine.

“Four birdies there, no bogeys was a good day’s work,” said the 35-year-old, who won two of his past three starts.

“I’ve played well the last few weeks. Hopefully I can just keep that going.”

The four-time Major champion is seeking a third title after 2019 at Hamilton and, after the event went unplayed for two years due to Covid-19, in 2022 at nearby Toronto.

Defending champion Nick Taylor of Canada opened with a two-over 72 and is in danger of missing the 36-hole cut. REUTERS, AFP