Credit Suisse collapse leaves sports sponsorships in limbo

GENEVA – The takeover of Swiss bank Credit Suisse leaves many sports stars, teams and tournaments with a big question mark hanging over their lucrative sponsorship deals.

The Swiss national football team, the country’s top football division, tennis great Roger Federer, golf star Sergio Garcia and Zurich’s new stadium were all sponsored by the bank, which is being taken over by Swiss rival UBS.

The deal was hastily arranged on Sunday after Credit Suisse’s share price plunged.

Golf and equestrian events also relied on Credit Suisse money, as did the Swiss Sport Aid Foundation, which backs talented young athletes in minority sports.

“Our sponsorships reflect our passion for excellence, sustainability, and partnership,” Credit Suisse boasts.

The Neue Zurcher Zeitung newspaper said that no matter how much Credit Suisse got embroiled in scandals or rejigged its strategies, “the bank has always been a reliable partner for sports”.

“For the time being, we will continue our corresponding commitments unchanged,” a Credit Suisse spokesman told AFP.

But UBS, which has its own portfolio of sports sponsorships focusing on Formula One, athletics and ice hockey, may not necessarily continue with the deals.

Credit Suisse has been the main sponsor of the Swiss Football Association (SFA) governing body since 1993.

The men’s national team, ranked 12th in the world, has enjoyed some of its best years since the bank came on board.

Having only appeared at one World Cup between 1966 and 2006, Switzerland have qualified for the last five World Cups, reaching the last 16 in four of those tournaments.

The contract runs until June 30 next year. It is worth around five million Swiss francs (S$7.2 million) per year, according to Blick newspaper.

The Credit Suisse logo will stay on the national teams’ training jackets and jerseys for as long as the bank exists, SFA spokesman Adrian Arnold said ahead of Saturday’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Belarus.

“We had good discussions with our contacts at Credit Suisse, who assured us that the existing contracts would be honoured,” Arnold said.

“We would like the partnership to continue thereafter, in whatever form.”