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Comeback in the works? Tiger Woods, 50, spotted on golf course

Tiger Woods is in the Garden State in advance of The Nexus Cup.

Tiger Woods was spotted working on his tee shot in the morning on Sept 15 at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey.

The short video clip circulating online has many wondering if Woods is eyeing a return to competitive golf. He has not committed to that.

He is in the Garden State in advance of The Nexus Cup, an exclusive amateur team competition hosted by Woods that benefits his TGR Foundation.

On Sept 15, the 15-time major champion was taking part in a clinic that was part of the event.

In front of a crowd that had gathered to get tips from Woods, he answered a question about the status of his game, which has been interrupted by both medical and legal issues.

“I can hit pretty much anything,” he said.

The video comes nearly two weeks after Woods pleaded no contest to wilful, wanton and reckless driving and refusing to submit to a urine test in a brief hearing at the Martin County Courthouse in Martin, Florida.

Woods, 50, agreed to two concurrent five-year suspensions of his driving licence and was fined US$1,000 (S$1,273.70) in exchange for a DUI charge originating from his March crash on a residential road being dropped.

Woods has not competed in a major tournament or even a competitive event at all since 2024.

His health has played a significant role in his lack of professional activities in recent years.

A separate car accident in 2021 severely injured his lower right leg, and he has endured seven back operations, including a disk replacement in October.

Woods has failed to win a title since the 2021 accident, last winning at the 2019 Zozo Championship. REUTERS