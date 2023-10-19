Collin Morikawa returns to take lead at Zozo Championship

INZAI – Collin Morikawa was afraid that he needed time to shake off the rust, but on Thursday he returned to action after the Ryder Cup and grabbed a one-shot opening-round lead at the PGA Tour’s Zozo Championship in Japan.

The two-time Major winner took a short break after being part of the American team who failed to retain the prestigious Ryder Cup following a poor start in Rome in September.

The 26-year-old admitted that “you never know what you’re going to get” after taking time off but he shot a bogey-free six-under 64 to top the early leaderboard at Narashino Country Club.

“I’ve been working on a few things, trying to get control of the golf ball, spent a lot of time putting yesterday,” said Morikawa, who is looking for his first win on the PGA Tour since 2021.

“It’s nice to see the work I’ve put in, just kind of recreate that on the golf course.”

Born in Los Angeles, the American is of Japanese-Chinese descent and he added that it would be nice if he could win this competition in Japan. He is a shot ahead of a group of five that includes Japan’s Mikumu Horikawa.

“There’s obviously a little bit more meaning to this tournament for me,” he said.

“But look, a win’s a win, I’ll take a win anywhere. I’m doing everything I can the next three days to make sure I give myself the best opportunity to do that.”

Morikawa’s Ryder Cup teammates Xander Schauffele and Rickie Fowler were also back in competition at the 78-man, no-cut event on the outskirts of Tokyo.

Schauffele carded a six-under 67, while Fowler was further back after a one-over 71.

Schauffele has yet to win a title this season but he said he was happy with a “pretty solid” opening round that saw him birdie all three of the course’s par-five holes.

“I’m happy with how I’m driving it, happy with how I’m rolling it – just need to tighten up some of the dispersion from the fairway,” he said. “With the greens being soft, you feel like you can be really aggressive.”

Defending champion Keegan Bradley, who was passed over for the United States’ Ryder Cup team, joined Schauffele on three-under.

Fowler, who finished in a share of second place behind Bradley in 2022, struggled to make an impact and finished with two bogeys to one lone birdie.