Collin Morikawa recovers from horror start at Zozo Championship

INZAI – Collin Morikawa recovered from “mistakes after mistakes” on Saturday to finish two strokes off the lead going into the final day of the US PGA Tour’s Zozo Championship in Japan.

The American, playing in his first tournament since the Ryder Cup, started his round at Narashino Country Club with a double bogey before dropping another shot on the fourth hole.

But he fought back with eight birdies to just one more bogey to card a four-under 66, putting him on seven-under 203 overall and within striking distance of sole leader Justin Suh.

Morikawa said that his comeback “shows that my head’s in the right space”.

“I’m very happy with how everything kind of came about, and obviously the nice little string of birdies was a nice momentum swing,” he added.

“The par putt on 17, the putt on 18, all these things are just great little momentum things heading into tomorrow.”

The 26-year-old, who led after the first round of the 78-man, no-cut event on the outskirts of Tokyo, found himself in trouble straight away.

First he played a shot that nestled against a tree, then three-putted when he managed to get onto the green.

He said “that stuff shouldn’t happen but it did”, but was encouraged by his response.

“I knew I was still hitting my irons good, I just had to give myself opportunities,” he said. “Just seeing good shots, seeing quality shots go forward, that’s important.”

Suh carded a 67 to move to nine-under, one shot ahead of Eric Cole (66) and Beau Hossler (69).

Xander Schauffele plummeted down the leaderboard after a 75 that left him one-over overall.

The Tokyo Olympics champion, who is also playing his first competition since the Ryder Cup, had a bogey on the second hole before hitting a double bogey two holes later.

Schauffele had another three bogeys to one birdie before the end of his round.

Defending champion Keegan Bradley also faded out of the picture after a 73 that left him even par overall.