Collin Morikawa cruises to Zozo Championship title in Japan

INZAI – Collin Morikawa said he had refound “the golf I miss playing” after ending a two-year title drought with a resounding victory at the PGA Tour’s Zozo Championship in Japan on Sunday.

The two-time Major champion finished six strokes clear at Narashino Country Club after rattling off seven birdies to card a bogey-free 63 and finish on 14-under 266 overall.

It gave him his sixth win on the PGA Tour and his first title since the 2021 DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The 26-year-old said it “meant the world” to lift the trophy.

“Having this two-year drought, just struggling at times, not really contending, to do what I did through this entire week – that’s the golf I miss playing,” said Morikawa, whose last PGA Tour win was at the 2021 British Open.

“To see that again, it’s very exciting to close out this year and to head into next year.”

Eric Cole and Beau Hossler – who both carded final-round 70s – finished in a tie for second on eight-under.

Morikawa was playing his first tournament since being part of the American team that failed to retain the Ryder Cup in Rome in September.

He led after the first round of the 78-man, no-cut event on the outskirts of Tokyo but faded before roaring back into contention in the third round with five birdies on the last six holes.

The American picked up where he left off on the final day, hitting four birdies on the front nine to surge into the lead.

He closed out the win with one last birdie to set a new record for the tournament’s largest margin of victory.

Morikawa said he had no doubts that his title drought would end and it was “more about when it was going to happen”.

“The thoughts in your head start piling up like, what did I do differently, what do I need to change?” he added.

“I just needed to take two steps back and really understand the foundation of what made me so solid of a player.”