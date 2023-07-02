Close-knit Ng sisters to compete together in golf’s Singapore Ladies Masters

SINGAPORE – Take deep breaths, keep cool and calm, and stick to pre-shot routines.

These are the words of advice Denise Ng, 15, received from her sister Jaymie, 18, as the former prepares to compete in her first ever professional tournament at the July 6-8 Singapore Ladies Masters.

While Jaymie received an sponsor’s exemption to the US$100,000 (S$135,200) China Ladies Professional Golf Association (CLPGA) event, her younger sibling booked her spot as the top local finisher in the 54-hole qualifying tournament at the Laguna National Golf Resort Club.

Denise told The Straits Times: “It felt so unreal when I realised I qualified! It was such a close fight out there for the one qualifying spot. I was very happy and relieved at the same time.

“When Jaymie found out, she ran to me and gave me a big warm hug and told me she was so happy and proud of me.”

Such is the close relationship between the “soulmate” sisters, who share intimate late-night conversations as they also share a bedroom.

While it may be Denise’s first professional outing, she has done well in overseas amateur events. At the 2022 FCG International Championship in San Diego, United States, she shot one-over par across two rounds to finish tied-sixth in the girls’ 13-14 category in the 42-strong field.