Close-knit Ng sisters to compete together in golf’s Singapore Ladies Masters

SINGAPORE – Take deep breaths, keep cool and calm, and stick to pre-shot routines.
These are the words of advice Denise Ng, 15, received from her sister Jaymie, 18, as the former prepares to compete in her first ever professional tournament at the July 6-8 Singapore Ladies Masters.
While Jaymie received an sponsor’s exemption to the US$100,000 (S$135,200) China Ladies Professional Golf Association (CLPGA) event, her younger sibling booked her spot as the top local finisher in the 54-hole qualifying tournament at the Laguna National Golf Resort Club.
Denise told The Straits Times: “It felt so unreal when I realised I qualified! It was such a close fight out there for the one qualifying spot. I was very happy and relieved at the same time.
“When Jaymie found out, she ran to me and gave me a big warm hug and told me she was so happy and proud of me.”
Such is the close relationship between the “soulmate” sisters, who share intimate late-night conversations as they also share a bedroom.
While it may be Denise’s first professional outing, she has done well in overseas amateur events. At the 2022 FCG International Championship in San Diego, United States, she shot one-over par across two rounds to finish tied-sixth in the girls’ 13-14 category in the 42-strong field.
Denise, a Secondary 4 student at the Singapore Sports School (SSP), is now relishing the opportunity to rub shoulders with the pros, some of whom are twice her age.
She said: “I have always been dreaming about this day playing my first professional tournament. Now my dream has been realised. My target is to do my very best and to make the cut for this tournament.”
The sisters share the same competitive drive. Jaymie, a Year 6 student at SSP, added: “During our practices, we would compete against each other by playing friendly matches and challenges.
“We try to bring out the best in each other’s game and also try to encourage each other when one does not do well. I am very blessed to be on this journey with her.”
Other than her words of advice, Jaymie, who qualified for the prestigious US Girls’ Junior Golf Championship in 2022, also shared other tips with Denise, such as which areas of the course to aim drives at. They also exchanged notes and discussed course strategies.
Besides the Ng sister, Singapore will be represented by five other golfers in the Singapore Ladies Masters. Professionals Amanda Tan and Koh Sock Hwee will be joined by amateurs Shannon Tan, Guo Jun Xi and Anne Fernandez.
The tournament will be headlined by the top three players on the current CLPGA Order of Merit – Thailand’s Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong, China’s Zeng Liqi and Shi Yuli. It is the fourth international ladies golf tournament to be held in Singapore in 2023, after March’s triple-header comprising the HSBC Women’s World Championship, Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship and Aramco Team Series.
Aiming to follow in the footsteps of Hailey Loh, who became the first Singaporean to capture an National Collegiate Athletic Association conference championship, both Jaymie and Denise hope to compete in collegiate golf before eventually turning professional.
For now, Jaymie is focused on doing her best in front of a home crowd at Laguna National, which will include their parents, dad Ng Saing Leong and mum, who only wanted to be identified as Madam Teo.
She added: “This is an extremely competitive field with many talented and good players. It certainly is a good test to see where I stand among the very best in the game.”