Clark leads US Open by three shots early in second round at Shinnecock Hills

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

SOUTHAMPTON, New York, June 19 - Wyndham Clark held a three-shot lead early in the second round of the U.S. Open on Friday at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club where pre-tournament favourites Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy were among the late starters and have work to do to get back into contention.

Clark was at six-under with two holes to play in his first round when play was halted due to darkness and returned early on Friday to card a pair of pars before setting off in his second round two shots clear. The 2023 U.S. Open champion was even par through his opening five holes.

Playing partner and former champion Dustin Johnson of LIV Golf bogeyed the third hole and was three shots back in a share of second place with 2022 winner Matt Fitzpatrick, even par through six holes, and Max McGreevy, one under through nine.

Spaniard Jon Rahm was among a pack of players who entered the second round four shots off the pace and in a share of fifth place after completing the first bogey-free round of his now 33-round U.S. Open career but carded an early bogey to drop back.

World number one Scheffler, making his first attempt at completing the career Grand Slam of golf's four majors this week, is eight shots off the pace and scheduled to tee off at 2:24 p.m. (1924 GMT) from the 10th tee.

Reigning Masters champion Rory McIlroy, five shots back after the first round, will head off from the first tee at 2:02 p.m. (1902 GMT).

The opening round was interrupted early on Thursday by a two-hour fog delay and play was suspended due to darkness with 50 players yet to complete their round. REUTERS