Clark hopes US Open win brings him a step closer to redemption

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Jun 21, 2026; Southampton, New York, USA; Wyndham Clark celebrates after the win during final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

SOUTHAMPTON, New York, June 21 - Wyndham Clark captured his second U.S. Open title at Shinnecock Hills on Sunday but concedes he still has a lot of work to do to win back the fans after causing serious damage in the Oakmont Country Club locker room at last year's event.

Clark held on to beat Sam Burns by one shot in a nerve-searing final round in Southampton, where many fans left before the end of his third round and heckled him during the fourth.

"New York didn't really like me - I love you guys," said Clark, who finished the tournament at four-under par. "But, you know, I get it. Some of it's self deserved and I did some unfortunate things last year that I really regret."

Clark's fiery temper saw him receive a ban from Oakmont for smashing lockers in a rage after missing the cut in 2025. At the PGA Championships the same year he was criticized for angrily throwing his driver after a poor tee shot.

Spectators have made their feeling clear about the incidents, and Clark said he had to tune out some of the needle from fans at Shinnecock Hills.

"I was kind of making jokes about it with (caddie David Pelekoudas) where if we heard someone cheer for me, I'd go, 'Oh, there's one person that likes me,'" said Clark, who also won the tournament in 2023.

"I've played now a Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup on foreign soil, and it kind of had that atmosphere a little bit."

Clark has made no secret of the effort he has put into the mental side of his game, telling reporters he faced a long road back to regaining his composure.

"What happened at Oakmont was obviously the lowest point," said Clark.

"I just felt a lot of my career, world ranking, reputation, everything just dwindling. That's a terrible feeling. I would say in that moment I definitely didn't think I'd be here this year doing this." REUTERS