Chris Kirk pulls out signature win at golf’s The Sentry

MAUI - Chris Kirk birdied the 15th and 17th holes to polish off an eight-under 65 and kick off the PGA Tour season with a win at The Sentry on Jan 7 in Maui, Hawaii.

Kirk was the 54-hole leader at the Plantation Course at Kapalua and expanded his advantage Sunday with six birdies in his first 11 holes. After Sahith Theegala made a charge on the back nine, Kirk dialed in his second shot at the par-four 17th to two-and-a-half feet.

The ensuing birdie let him finish at 29-under 263, one stroke ahead of Theegala. Kirk made just one bogey the entire week in order to claim US$3.6 million (S$4.8 million) of the US$20 million purse at the first signature event of 2024.

Kirk nearly hit a seven-iron at No. 17 before changing his mind due to shifting winds and choosing his five-iron.

“I’m very proud, very, very proud of that shot, that I was able to make the right call and that’s – talk about a tough shot to commit to,” Kirk said. “When you’re about to pull seven and you end up hitting five, that doesn’t happen ever.”

Ranked 52th this week, Kirk won the Honda Classic in February 2023 to end an eight-year drought between PGA Tour victories. He took a leave of absence in 2019 to address mental health and addiction issues. Now he has his second win in 11 months.

“It’s a hundred percent the reason why I’m able to do what I do,” Kirk said. “I’ve said that a lot, but there would be – my PGA Tour career would have been over a while ago, had I not gotten sober.”

Theegala rang up 10 birdies and eight pars for a 63 on Sunday but had to settle for second.

“Last year I was hurt during the offseason, didn’t play any golf,” Theegala said. “This year I got a lot of work in, in the gym, a lot of work in with my coach and felt so ready for this event. I was so pumped for this event, and obviously with the signature events and all that big deal, I knew it was important to get off to a fast start. Yeah, finishing second here is going to be a really nice boost for the rest of the West Coast swing.”

Jordan Spieth (65) got in the mix before finishing in third at 27 under. He lamented misreading a 14-foot eagle putt on the par-five 18th, though even that would not have been enough to catch Kirk.

“If you told me (I’d shoot) eight under at the beginning of the day, I would have thought Chris probably betters six under, but playing with the lead in the last group, maybe eight was in a play-off, was kind of where my head was at,” Spieth said.

“There was just some phenomenal golf played everywhere.”

An Byeong-hun of South Korea went five under for his last six holes – one eagle, one bogey, four birdies – to shoot a 66 and place fourth at 26 under.

South Korea’s Im Sung-jae (63) joined Scottie Scheffler (66), Collin Morikawa (65), Brian Harman (64) and J.T. Poston (65) in a tie for fifth at 25 under. Jason Day of Australia (67) and Xander Schauffele (68) finished T10 at 24 under. REUTERS