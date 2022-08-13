Cho sees LIV Golf as an 'incentive' for the sport

Updated
Published
5 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

His architecturally aligned mind, coupled with a mild temperament, helps him to analyse situations carefully. Gleaned from his graduate studies in architecture in Australia, Asian Tour commissioner Cho Minn Thant has the ability to mix aspects of the arts and sciences in the best way possible.

That is why when the Saudi-backed LIV Golf came into being, he knew where to place the Asian Tour, moving it from a Covid-crippled, desperate no-event situation - that meant digging into the reserves - into an alliance with the cash-rich Saudi game to help his Tour spread its wings.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 13, 2022, with the headline Cho sees LIV Golf as an 'incentive' for the sport. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top