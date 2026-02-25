Chinese golfer Yin Ruoning aims to add another Major to her resume in 2026

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

SINGAPORE – In early February, Chinese golfer Yin Ruoning found herself outside her comfort zone.

Bundled in a puffer jacket and beanie, she carried the Olympic torch through the streets of Milan as spectators cheered her on from the sidelines.

It was unfamiliar territory for the athlete, who competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics but had never been involved in the Winter Games. She was one of the 10,001 torch bearers who were in charge of passing the flame on to its final destination in Milan for the 2026 Winter Olympics, and the experience left a lasting impression on her.

“When I was running on the street, there were so many people on the side, and they were just waving and cheering,” she said at a press conference on Feb 25, ahead of the Feb 26-March 1 HSBC Women’s World Championship.

“It’s not about carrying the flame but it’s more about carrying the hopes and the greatness, and I think those things are more inspiring.”

Hope and greatness can also describe the world No. 8’s rise as a golfer.

Since joining the LPGA Tour in 2022, the 23-year-old has captured five titles, including the 2023 Women’s PGA Championship.

While she was winless in 2025, she achieved three top-10 finishes and has her sights on bigger goals this season.

She has already had decent showings in 2026, placing tied-17th and tied-15th at the Tournament of Champions and Honda LPGA Thailand respectively.

Asked whether a Major is on her radar in 2026, she said: “Absolutely. Any Major is fine.”

Yin has shown her calibre as a contender on the prestigious circuit over the last four years, during which she also rose to the top of the world rankings in 2023.

Her quick ascent has also surprised her. She said: “My achievements are way ahead of what I was expecting.

“When I first got on tour, I thought maybe it’ll be three years to get used to playing on the LPGA Tour, and after three years, we’ll see what happens.

“But right now, this is my fifth year and I’ve already got five wins and one Major. It’s a privilege and I’m just happy to be here and to be playing on the LPGA Tour.”

She heads to Sentosa this week with confidence, hoping to continue her bright start to the season.

“I was talking to my caddie and my coach last week. I said I think my game is sharper compared to at this time of any past years, so it’s not as rusty,” said Yin, who finished tied-21st at the 2025 edition.

“So I’m pretty excited about this week and I want to put on a good show.”

Also looking to build on a stellar season is Singaporean golfer Shannon Tan, who returns for the LPGA event after making her debut in 2025.

The 2025 Ladies European Tour Order of Merit winner will be one of the two Singaporeans in action at Sentosa Golf Club’s Tanjong Course this week, alongside amateur Chen Xingtong, who is teeing off at the event for a third consecutive time.

Chen, 17, earned her spot in the 72-strong field after winning the national qualifying event in January.

Tan, who tied for 34th last year to register Singapore’s best performance at the event, is excited to be playing again.

The world No. 90 recalled being starstruck when she took part in the event in 2025, after seeing players like New Zealand’s eventual champion Lydia Ko.

But she feels more at ease now, having gained experience in Majors such as the Evian Championship and Women’s British Open.

The 21-year-old said: “Having played this event last year, I kind of know what to expect going into this year.

“Also, winning the LET Order of Merit last year, that definitely adds a lot of confidence, and in Saudi (Saudi Ladies International, where she finished tied-12th) two weeks ago, I played well there.

“So it’s just continuing that good momentum, and I guess it just helps to add confidence as I go from event to event.”

Tan, whose goal is to play on the LPGA Tour, is also relishing the prospect of playing in front of a home crowd and inspiring the next generation.

She said: “It’s very important to me. I know what it’s like to look up to someone and want to be like them. So if I could be that person and have kids grow up looking up to someone, that will mean a lot.”

Briton Charley Hull is another player hoping to continue her good form after her triumph in the Saudi event.

She has since moved up to third in the world rankings, the highest-ever position for a British woman.

The 29-year-old said: “It’s pretty cool. Obviously, my goal was always to be world No. 1, but it’s pretty cool that I’ve got to No. 3.

“But I’m not really one to stare at rankings and stuff because it shifts all the time. I just look at it, I think it’s pretty cool, carry on, and crack on play golf.”