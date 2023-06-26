China's Yin Ruoning wins Women's PGA Championship

NEW YORK - China’s Yin Ruoning sank a 10-foot birdie putt on the final hole on Sunday to win the Women’s PGA Championship for her first Major title.

Having started the day three shots off the lead, the 20-year-old from Shanghai fired a four-under 67 to finish 72 holes at Baltusrol Golf Club on eight-under 276 and defeat Japan’s Yuka Saso (66) by one stroke.

She offered a subdued celebration but became emotional at the trophy ceremony as she thanked her parents for supporting her “since day one”.

Yin took the US$1.5 million (S$2.03 million) top prize and became only the second woman from China to win a Major title after Feng Shanshan, who captured the 2012 Women’s PGA crown.

Saso, a 22-year-old Filipino-born Japanese star who won the 2021 US Women’s Open, birdied the par-five 18th to match Yin for the lead at seven-under on the rain-soaked layout at Springfield, New Jersey.

Yin answered by landing her approach 10 feet from the hole and rolled in the tension-packed birdie putt for the victory in the year’s second women’s Major tournament.

“After the tee shot I saw Yuka make an incredible birdie here, I knew I had to make birdie at this hole to win the championship and I’m glad I did it,” Yin said.

An early afternoon storm halted play for almost two hours but after play resumed, Yin birdied the 13th and 14th to grab a share of the lead, parred the next three holes as rivals faltered, and won at the last after hitting every green in regulation in the final two rounds.

“For last couple of days, my ball-striking was perfect,” she said. “I only missed six greens in four days so I think my ball striking was pretty good.

“My goal for today, just no three-putts. And I did it too. I didn’t think too much. Just no three-putts because the last few days I made five bogeys and four of them were three-putts.”

A third-place pack on 278 included Spain’s Carlota Ciganda (64), Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist (65), China’s Lin Xiyu (67), American Megan Khang (67) and Northern Ireland’s Stephanie Meadow (70).

Japan’s Ayaka Furue (66), South Korean Jenny Shin (72) and American Rose Zhang (67) shared eighth on 279.

Yin had joined Feng as the only Chinese women to win an LPGA title when she captured the LA Open in April.

Among those unable to match Yin down the stretch was Lin, who shared the lead when the storm struck.

“It’s pretty amazing,” Lin said of Yin’s victory. “She’s young and she’s so talented. She’s definitely really good at dealing with pressure. It’s great to see that.”

Shin and Lin were deadlocked atop the leaderboard when play resumed after the storm but seven others were within two strokes.

Lin held the lead alone after Shin made a bogey at the eighth and kept it until Yin birdied the 13th and 14th and Saso made her fourth birdie in six holes at the 15th to share the lead on seven-under, although Saso stumbled with a bogey at the 16th.

Lin found water off the tee at the par-five 18th and closed with a bogey to leave Yin alone in the lead.

Saso responded with a tap-in birdie at the 18th to share the lead, setting the stage for Yin’s closing heroics. AFP, REUTERS