China's Dou Zecheng shares Byron Nelson lead with Palmer, Eckroat

WASHINGTON - China’s Dou Zecheng had seven birdies in his seven-under 64 on Saturday to grab a share of the 54-hole lead in the PGA Tour’s Byron Nelson tournament alongside Ryan Palmer and Austin Eckroat.

Dou, 26, looked right at home on the par-71 TPC Craig Ranch course just minutes away from where he makes his US home in suburban Dallas.

He and Eckroat top the leaderboard after 54 holes for the first time in their PGA Tour careers as they chase a first title, while Palmer claimed the most recent of his four wins in 2019.

Dou goes by “Marty,” a nickname given to him by a kindergarten teacher in Vancouver.

“She was like, ‘Do you want the name Marty?‘ Like Chinese name was too hard, yeah,” Dou told reporters.

He is hoping he will next be called winner after his third-round showing placed him in position for a first win on the PGA Tour. He has missed eight cuts this season and has never finished in the top 10 in 44 previous PGA Tour starts.

“Played really solid today,” he said. “Hit really good drives. Left myself more opportunities than yesterday and rolled a couple, and once in a while you make one. That’s how confidence is gained.”

However, he admitted not long after capping his 64 with a two-putt birdie at the par-five 18th: “I do feel some nerves already.”

Eckroat had 10 birdies to overcome a double-bogey in his eight-under 63 while Palmer joined the group on 16-under 199 with his sixth birdie of the day at the par-five 18th.

Palmer’s 35-foot eagle putt was headed for the heart of the cup but stopped on the lip, giving him a three-under 68.

The leading trio were two strokes in front of a quartet headlined by world No. 2 Scottie Scheffler, who was joined by Australian Jason Day (66), Sweden’s Vincent Norrman (65) and South Korean Kim Si-woo (68).

On a windy afternoon in north Texas, Dou got things going with a 19-foot birdie at the second and added a 15-footer at the fifth, then blasted out of a bunker to three feet for birdie at the sixth.

He drained a 20-foot birdie at the 13th, and got up and down for birdie at the 14th and again at the 16th – where he was in a cart path off the tee but gave himself a 28-foot birdie chance and made it.

He kept things going with a chip to one foot to save par at the par-three 17th.

Along the way, he said, he tried not to pay too much attention to the leaderboard.

“I know I’m playing pretty good. I don’t want to have to know who’s in the lead, how much back I am to get in my head, and mess up shots,” said Dou, who missed eight cuts in 17 prior starts this season.