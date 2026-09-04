Champions set the ball rolling for ST & BT event with Golf Day

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Preparations already underway with skipper Huber well aware how tough it will be to defend title

The Boss family gathering around their banner ahead of the Boss Golf Day event at the Singapore Island Country Club in August. Team Boss are the defending champions of The Straits Times & Business Times Corporate Golf League.

The legendary NFL coach Vince Lombardi once said: “Defending a title is harder than winning it.”

This must hold true for Team Boss, the defending champions of The Straits Times & Business Times Corporate Golf League.

Leaving no stone unturned, they are already preparing for next year’s competition.

Speaking at the Boss Golf Day, held in August at Singapore Island Country Club, team captain Andre Huber said: “Yes, it is often harder as complacency sets in and the pressure is greater when defending the title.

“On our recent annual Boss Golf Day, which brought together our players and keen supporters, the spirits were high and we pledged that we would do everything possible to defend the prestigious crown.

“ST & BT do a fantastic event at each leg of the league, so we encourage our players to soak it all in and simply enjoy themselves.”

Judging by the good scores at the Boss Golf event, spiced up with a short game clinic by Italian pro Davide Bertoli of DB Golf Centre, Huber might well have a selection headache for next year’s team.

For instance, one of their star lady players, Angelina Xiong, an eight-handicapper, hit a massive drive of 227 metres to win the Longest Drive competition.

Said Huber: “While we miss the national players who supported us previously, Angelina has stepped up to the task with a recent glowing performance.

“She now has a big responsibility on her shoulders.”

Said Angelina, who plays three times a week: “Other than me, there are a few players, such as Marilyn Lum and Li Anne Fones, who can raise their game.”

Added Huber: “Raymond Lee (handicap 3) and Chua Hun Yew (7) are our star players among the men.”

Team Boss, who also won in 2023, plan to have another morale-boosting get-together in October before intensifying their practice rounds early next year.

“We’ll do the usual practice rounds at the respective courses prior to the actual game, and also include some skills sessions at the golf simulator at Greenbox by My Golf Kaki.”

Closest rivals Orchid Country Club (OCC), runner-up last year, are aware of Team Boss’ strong preparations.

“They have always been serious, but we will give them a good fight,” said OCC general manager Melvyn Tan.

OCC will select their inter-club league players in two weeks’ time, and the cream of their team will come from this squad.

Added Tan: “Our golfers are playing throughout the year, so it will be a big task selecting the best players based on merit alone. Temperament and teamwork are key.”

Two teams likely to enter the fray next year are former winners Citibank and Orion Orthopaedics.

Third-placed Singapore Global Trust will field an unchanged team with single-handicapper Winson Oh – who bagged the individual best player award in the final leg early this year – leading the outfit.