Chacarra opens up two-stroke lead at Royal Johannesburg
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 12 - Spanish golfer Eugenio Chacarra took the outright lead in the Alfred Dunhill Championship, shooting a second-round 66 on Friday for a 15-under-par total of 129.
He has a two-stroke advantage over South African 24-year-old Jayden Schaper, who shot eight birdies in a blemish-free round of 64 and enjoyed the early clubhouse lead.
Chacarra, 25, went agonisingly close to opening his round with an albatross but had to settle for an eagle and although he dropped back-to-back shots at the 10th and 11th holes, he forced his way into the lead with birdies at the 16th and 18th.
Home golfer Branden Grace and Englishman John Parry are in third place on 12 under par, while South Africa's Michael Hollick sits 11 under in joint fifth place after shooting a bogey-free 63.
That tied the lowest round ever shot at Royal Johannesburg, which Christiaan Burke had achieved along with Chacarra on Thursday.
Burke struggled to a second-round 71 with two bogeys and a double bogey and dropped five shots off the lead. REUTERS