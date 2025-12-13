Chacarra opens up two-stroke lead at Royal Johannesburg

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 12 - Spanish golfer Eugenio Chacarra took the outright lead in the Alfred Dunhill Championship, shooting a ‍second-round ​66 on Friday for a ‍15-under-par total of 129.

He has a two-stroke advantage over South ​African ​24-year-old Jayden Schaper, who shot eight birdies in a blemish-free round of 64 and enjoyed the early ‍clubhouse lead.

Chacarra, 25, went agonisingly close to opening his ​round with an albatross ⁠but had to settle for an eagle and although he dropped back-to-back shots at the 10th and 11th holes, he ​forced his way into the lead with birdies at the 16th ‌and 18th.

Home golfer Branden ​Grace and Englishman John Parry are in third place on 12 under par, while South Africa's Michael Hollick sits 11 under in joint fifth place after shooting a bogey-free 63.

That tied the lowest round ever shot ‍at Royal Johannesburg, which Christiaan Burke had achieved ​along with Chacarra on Thursday.

Burke struggled to a second-round 71 ​with two bogeys and a double ‌bogey and dropped five shots off the lead. REUTERS