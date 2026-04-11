Carefree McIlroy strengthens grip on Masters title defence

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AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 10 - Rory McIlroy needed a playoff to win his first Masters last year. Twelve months later, nobody can get near the free-wheeling Northern Irishman.

The defending champion fired a seven-under-par 65 on Friday — the lowest round of the week — to reach 12 under for the tournament and build the largest 36-hole lead in Masters history, six shots clear of Sam Burns and Patrick Reed.

McIlroy finally completed the career Grand Slam of golf's four majors with his victory here last year and he said it had lifted a weight from his shoulders.

"I’ve always loved this tournament, I’ve always loved this golf course even when I felt it didn’t always love me back," McIlroy told Sky Sports after his round.

"I feel like I'm playing with the house's money which is a nice feeling to have."

McIlroy closed his round in breathtaking fashion, making six birdies over his final seven holes including a chip-in from off the 17th green before holing a six-foot putt at the last for a fourth consecutive birdie.

History is also in his favour. In the last 14 Masters, the eventual champion was no more than four shots behind the leader at the halfway point.

'KEEPING MY FOOT ON THE GAS'

It was a display of the kind of liberated, free-swinging golf that has eluded McIlroy at Augusta for much of his career, and one he attributed to finally getting the monkey off his back.

"Over the years this golf course is sometimes -- you know, my mindset hasn't been keep swinging. It's been guided, tentative," McIlroy told reporters.

"I think the experience I've accrued over the years and obviously with what happened last year, it makes it a bit easier out there to keep swinging."

Despite his commanding advantage, McIlroy has no desire to play it safe over the weekend.

"Look, I've built up a nice cushion at this point. I guess my mindset is just trying to keep playing well and keeping my foot on the gas," he said.

With a host of major champions lurking on a crowded leaderboard, McIlroy knows only too well that Augusta National can produce dramatic swings of momentum.

McIlroy infamously collapsed from a four-shot lead heading into the final round of the 2011 Masters, a meltdown that began with a wild drive at the 10th that led to a triple-bogey.

But the Northern Irishman said his plan over the final two rounds is simple — stay in his own world and block out the noise.

"Obviously this golf course has certain characteristics that guys can get on runs, guys can make eagles, you hear roars all over the golf course," he said.

"I think the next two days for me is really about focusing on myself.

"It's hard to avoid those big leaderboards out there, but like I know that I've got a lead. So I don't need to keep checking it all the time. So for me, just really focusing on myself and staying in my own little world out there is the best thing." REUTERS