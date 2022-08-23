Cantlay on love's side

WASHINGTON • Defending FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay has been named to the United States Presidents Cup team, after he won his second consecutive BMW Championship on Sunday.

The world No. 3 became the first player to retain a FedEx Cup play-off title and afterwards, his participation at next month's biennial event that pits a 12-man American team against international players from outside Europe was confirmed.

His teammates include world No. 1 and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who will make his debut, Tokyo Games gold medallist Xander Schauffele, PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, rookie Sam Burns and Tony Finau.

US captain Davis Love III will finalise his 12-man squad by next month, with those playing on the LIV Golf Series barred from selection as the Presidents Cup is owned by the PGA Tour. The PGA has imposed an indefinite ban on defectors like Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka.

Internationals captain Trevor Immelman could be without Australian world No. 2 and British Open champion Cameron Smith, who has been linked with a switch.

Cantlay recovered from a two-stroke deficit on the back nine to defeat compatriot Scott Stallings by a stroke, thanks to a key break and clutch putting. He fired a two-under 69 to finish on 14-under 270 at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware and edge out the runner-up (69) for his eighth career PGA title.

"I played a lot of great golf this week and I'm happy to come out of here with a win," Cantlay said.

At No. 18, he blasted out of a bunker to 46 feet, then lipped out his birdie putt and tapped in for par and the historic triumph.

"I hit a lot of solid shots and then I got a couple of good breaks," said Cantlay. "On 17, that break (his tee shot bounced out of the rough and onto the fairway) is something I'm not expecting and it was really big for me to take advantage of it."

He can now bid to become the first player to retain the FedEx Cup in the season-ending Tour Championship in Atlanta this weekend. Scheffler (70), who shared third with Schauffele (71) on 273, leads the season-points chase and he will start at East Lake at 10 under with a two-stroke lead over Cantlay.

The world No. 1 will also have a staggered margin over the rest of the 30-player field, with the winner set to earn a record US$18 million (S$25 million) purse - US$3 million more than last year.

Will Zalatoris will start in third place. He won the first leg of the play-offs at the St Jude Championship before withdrawing from the BMW Championship during the third round to rest a sore back. Schauffele is fourth and Burns fifth.

The Tour Championship utilises a staggered starting position to reward players with more FedEx Cup points.

