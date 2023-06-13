Cameron Smith thought PGA-PIF golf merger was 'a joke'

LOS ANGELES – Count Cameron Smith among those who were stunned by the PGA Tour’s announcement last week of plans to merge with the DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

“I guess the first reaction was, I thought it was kind of a joke that had come out,” Smith said on Monday ahead of this week’s US Open at the Los Angeles Country Club.

Smith said he received a call from someone at LIV Golf shortly before the June 6 CNBC interview with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and PIF governor Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan. The call conversation was “pretty short and sweet” and the details were scarce.

Six days later, one of LIV Golf’s marquee players still has no idea what the future makeup of professional golf will look like.

“I really know as much as you guys know, to be honest,” the 29-year-old Australian said. “I haven’t been told much at all. I’m just taking it as it goes along.

“I guess if anything comes up, I’ll let you guys know. But for the moment, it’s just trying to play the best golf I can and trying to win a US Open.”

Smith declined to speculate whether he would be open to a return to the PGA Tour, calling it a hypothetical question that he is not able to answer at this stage.

“I think there’s still a lot of stuff to be worked out, and as time goes on we’ll get to know more and more,” he said. “But there’s definitely a lot of curious players on both sides as to what the future’s going to look like.”

For now, Smith is focused on this week’s third major of the year. His track record at US Opens is not strong – one top-five in seven previous appearances and a 72.8 scoring average. Smith has also failed to reach the weekend in three of his past five US Opens.

Whether or not that record improves this week, and whatever the future makeup of professional golf is, Smith is certain of one thing. The reigning Open Championship winner and former No. 1 player in the world has no regrets over his move to LIV Golf after last year’s Tour Championship.

“I’m very happy with where I’m at,” he said. “I obviously made that decision for a few different reasons.

“It’s too early to say yet with what’s going to go on here. It’s going to be interesting to see how the next kind of few months, even year, plays out.” REUTERS