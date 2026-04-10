Calcavecchia ejected from Masters for violating no-phone policy, Golfweek reports

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FILE PHOTO: Golf - The 150th Open Championship - Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland, Britain - July 14, 2022 Mark Calcavecchia of the U.S. tees off the 3rd during the first round REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 10 - Former British Open champion Mark Calcavecchia was ejected from this week's Masters for violating Augusta National Golf Club's strict no-phone policy, according to a Golfweek report.

The 65-year-old American, who won the 1989 British Open at Royal Troon and was an honorary invitee to the Masters, was ordered off the premises on Wednesday on the eve of the year's first major.

“I’ve got nothing negative to say about Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters, so I think we should literally hang up right now,” Calcavecchia told Golfweek before ending the call.

Augusta National and Calcavecchia's agent did not immediately respond when asked by Reuters via email to confirm the report.

Calcavecchia, a 13-times winner on the PGA Tour, competed in the Masters 18 times, with his best result coming in 1988 when he finished runner-up to Briton Sandy Lyle. REUTERS