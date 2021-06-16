Buoyed by PGA win, Lefty targets career Grand Slam

LA JOLLA (California) • After becoming golf's oldest Major champion last month, Phil Mickelson takes aim at the greatest prize he has never won, a trophy that has slipped agonisingly from his grasp - the US Open title.

The American, a record six-time runner-up here, will be the emotional favourite when the 121st US Open tees off tomorrow at Torrey Pines, only minutes from his San Diego home.

Mickelson delivered a win for the ages by capturing his sixth Major title at the PGA Championship at the age of 50 and he now intends to bury the demons, having spent the past two weeks practising on the coastal layout overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

"I'll try to put everything I can into that Open," he said.

"Honestly, since the redo 20 years ago, I have not played that course as well as I would like to. I tried to force it.

"I really made an effort here, having the last week off, to spend time out here and really learn, relearn the greens."

Mental focus and discipline, two of the critical aspects of his victory on the windy Atlantic Coast last month, will be crucial again at the US Open, where a win this weekend would complete a career Grand Slam for Mickelson.

It would make him just the sixth man to do so, joining Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen.

"A lot of pins you can't go to, you have to play 50-60 feet away, and a lot of holes I get overly aggressive, obviously, that's my nature," he said.

"There's a proper way to play it and I've seen it and I want to have the discipline to do it and so I want to spend some time out there to develop a good game plan."

Asked if the focus he managed at the PGA Championship would enable him to avoid mental errors that have nagged him at the US Open, the world No. 30 said: "No, after 35 years of that, it's just not going to go away."

However, "Lefty" believes he still has plenty left in the tank, adding: "There's no reason why people can't be their best at an older age."

He also figures two things can happen after his epic PGA Championship win. "Either that's going to be my last win," Mickelson said. "Or I may have found a little something that helps me focus throughout rounds a little bit longer.

"Maybe I can execute and play golf at the highest level for a nice extended period of time."

Mickelson has won three PGA Tour titles at Torrey Pines but none since its 2001 renovation.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE