Bryson DeChambeau still undecided on LIV 2.0: Report

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Bryson DeChambeau was one of the first and biggest stars to leave the PGA Tour behind in favour of LIV in 2022.

Count Bryson DeChambeau among the golf stars who have not made up their minds about continuing with LIV Golf.

Though he has been dubbed one of the league’s biggest supporters as it attempts to launch a “LIV 2.0“ era, DeChambeau has been “going back and forth” on whether to stay on for 2027 and beyond, according to golf insider Alan Shipnuck.

LIV Golf filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New Jersey earlier in September. It was previously bankrolled by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, but the Saudis decided to withdraw all funding beyond the 2026 season.

The league has an agreement with BC Partners Advisors for restructuring support.

However, the agreement includes a condition that at least 50% of players with financial claims against the league must agree to participate in LIV 2.0 within 35 days of the Oct 13 bankruptcy filing – and that group must also represent at least two-thirds of the total dollar amount of player claims.

So all eyes have turned to the likes of DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Spaniard Jon Rahm and Aussie Cameron Smith, who have the four largest unsecured claims.

Rahm (US$7.5 million or S$9.6 million) was recently noncommittal about LIV 2.0 in talks with reporters. Smith (US$4.8 million) told the Sydney Morning Herald that he and his peers “need a few more answers” in order to make a decision, but for now are in “a bit of a limbo”.

As for DeChambeau, Shipnuck revealed on the Dan on Golf podcast that the two-time US Open winner has been vacillating on the decision.

“As we have been saying for a long time, I think Bryson is going back and forth,” Shipnuck said. “I have talked to someone very close to Bryson, and he said ‘he’s totally in’ and then the next day he said ‘never mind, I might have got this wrong’.

“Bryson is an up-and-down personality at the best of times, and there is a lot at stake here for his life and career. I don’t think he knows what he is going to do, so therefore nobody knows what is going to happen.”

DeChambeau, 33, has won five times on the LIV circuit while captaining Crushers GC to the 2023 team championship. He was one of the first and biggest stars to leave the PGA Tour behind in favour of LIV in 2022. REUTERS