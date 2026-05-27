Bryson DeChambeau remains optimistic on future of LIV Golf

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Bryson DeChambeau plays his shot on the seventh tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament on May 15 in Pennsylvannia, USA.

Bryson DeChambeau admitted that several LIV golfers were caught off guard after Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund announced its financial commitment will end at the conclusion of the 2026 season.

“We were surprised that they pulled out as quickly as they did,” DeChambeau said on May 26, two days prior to the start of LIV Golf Korea.

“We didn’t really see that coming. But that’s OK. One door closes, another opens. I think that’s the way a lot of us are looking at it. I think we all have optimism that there is a business plan that makes sense for team golf. I’d quite honestly actually – how do I say it? I’m very optimistic with the business plan of team golf compared to other models, in my opinion.”

Per Sportico and CNBC, LIV Golf is pitching a reduced 10-event international schedule to potential investors.

The league reportedly is seeking US$250 million to US$350 million (S$319 million to S$447 million) in funding to continue operations beyond this year.

According to the reports, LIV Golf’s investment pitch outlines a plan built around international tournaments and uses the high attendance figures in Australia and South Africa as benchmarks.

“Other models have worked, as well, so I’m not going to say that one is better than the other, but I do see value in what team golf can provide not only worldwide but also in grass rooting the game of golf,” DeChambeau said.

“National support, team national support, city local support – we grass root ourselves there. There’s ... quite a few ideas that we have that could be interesting.

“We’ll see if investors like it or not. I’m giving all I can to make it happen, and if it doesn’t, it doesn’t happen.”

DeChambeau, 32, told reporters earlier this month that he has talked with the PGA Tour regarding his potential post-2026 options. The two-time major champion also is looking into the possibility of expanding his YouTube channel.

DeChambeau joined LIV Golf in June 2022 and was among 11 golfers who filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA later that year challenging their suspensions from the Tour.

While DeChambeau had plenty to say on the topic, Dustin Johnson had a quick answer on Tuesday when asked for his personal view of PIF’s support being halted or retracted.

“Long LIV Golf,” he said.

Signed to a multi-year contract extension in January, Johnson was one of the first players to defect for LIV Golf and became the Saudi-backed circuit’s first season champion in 2022.

Johnson, 41, won the US Open in 2016, the Masters in 2020 and is a 24-time winner on the PGA Tour. REUTERS