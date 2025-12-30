Bryson DeChambeau on LIV Golf extension: 'You never know'

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

LOS ANGELES – In the wake of Brooks Koepka’s early departure from LIV Golf, it is only natural that all eyes would turn to see if LIV’s most popular star, Bryson DeChambeau, would similarly jump ship with one year left on his contract or sign an extension early.

If you are waiting for a clear answer, you will have to keep waiting.

“It’s confidential. I’m not going to share too much, but the conversations are in process,” DeChambeau told social media outlet Flushing It Golf in a long-ranging interview.

The American has essentially left the door open on his future at LIV Golf, while he also offered praise and positivity for his experience with the Saudi-backed league.

“We have to get to a place where both parties have a good understanding of one another,” DeChambeau said of his readiness to sign an extension on a contract that expires after the 2026 season.

“It is getting to a place that makes sense for both sides. And, I think that can happen, but you never know. Life throws curve balls.”

Koepka’s deceptive pitch came in the form of an announcement by LIV Golf on Dec 23 that the two sides had “amicably and mutually agreed” to part ways. With a reported year remaining on his LIV contract, Koepka said he wanted to prioritise spending more time with family.

“That was quite a shock to a lot of people,” DeChambeau added of the news.

“There was always rumblings, but ultimately, it was a shock when I saw it. People make decisions for whatever their needs and wants are, and ultimately, you have to respect it and move on, and it feels like it was a mutual understanding and that’s great.”

The 32-year-old did express excitement for his successful Crushers GC team and his passion for the potential growth of team golf.

DeChambeau – who is among the LIV team captains that own 25 per cent of their franchises – said his Crushers team has cleared US$20 million in revenue.

After expressing optimism at June’s US Open about renegotiating his LIV Golf deal before the end of the year, DeChambeau hesitated to say whether an extension could be done before LIV Golf’s first event of the new season in February at Riyadh.

“I don’t know about before Riyadh, there’s a lot of things to go through,” he said.

“You know, it’s a scenario that is very unique. With Brooks leaving, it definitely throws in some unique things. I’ve said it all along, I want to do this, I want to grow team golf across the globe. But it has to be right. And there’s a lot of things that have to be done in order for it to be right, you know?

“It’s going to be interesting to see what happens.” REUTERS