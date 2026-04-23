Bryson DeChambeau not leaving LIV: ‘I haven't given up’

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Bryson DeChambeau has dismissed rumours that he is seeking to leave LIV Golf.

LOS ANGELES – Bryson DeChambeau has addressed speculation that he could be leaving LIV Golf after this season by pledging: “As long as LIV is here, I would figure out a way for it to make sense.”

The American told Flushing It Golf, in an interview published on Wednesday, that he is still working on a “potential contract” as he plays out the final season of his original LIV Golf deal.

The circuit is facing questions about its future as rumours circulate that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund may be preparing to end its immense financial support of the league. However, LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil said last week that the league would not fold.

O’Neil later added that LIV Golf is financed through the 2026 season.

DeChambeau had spent part of his time while competing at the Masters Tournament earlier this month to discuss a possible return to the PGA Tour, according to a report by The Athletic.

In his interview published on Wednesday, he said that he is committed to LIV Golf as long as the league continues next year.

“We’re still working on a potential contract,” he said.

“I haven’t given up on that and I think there will be a solution. But as of right now, my job is to help make the league work after this year. I just feel like I have a responsibility. I’ve put a lot of effort into it. So that’s what I’m going to do, we’re going to make this work.”

Adversity comes with the territory, DeChambeau added, as in any new venture.

“There’s a lot of moving parts like in any business,” he said. “It’s a startup, right? And so there’s going to be times where we’re squeezed and punched. This is one of those moments. But I’m going to do everything in my power to make it work and I really see the value in franchise golf.”

DeChambeau, 32, prevailed in a playoff in consecutive weeks in March by winning at both LIV Golf Singapore and LIV Golf South Africa. The two-time US Open champion has won five individual LIV Golf titles.

When LIV Golf began in 2022, he reportedly signed a US$125 million contract for 4 1/2 years. According to The Daily Telegraph, he had been seeking as much as US$500 million on a new contract.

DeChambeau did have the opportunity to return to the PGA Tour earlier this year through the Returning Member Program but reportedly declined. That program was developed as Brooks Koepka departed LIV for his return to the PGA Tour earlier this year.

Also declining the option to return were Jon Rahm and Cam Smith.

In other golf news, Ryder Cup organizers are defending nearly doubling ticket prices for the 2027 event in Limerick, Ireland, from the last time Europe hosted the event in 2023.

Daily tickets to Adare Manor Golf Club will be the most expensive in European Ryder Cup history at 499 euros. That’s a steep increase from the 260 euros that a daily ticket cost for the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome.

“We acknowledge it’s an increase from Rome,” Richard Atkinson, the European Tour Group’s chief Ryder Cup officer, told BBC.

“That was four years ago and a lot has happened in the world since then. We’ve tried to make this as accessible as possible to a wide demographic of people. Our practice day tickets will be from 89 euros and juniors from 20 euros.

“Our prices are proportionate to a global sporting event. This event has grown in stature and profile, it’s one of the biggest sporting events in the world.” REUTERS