Bryson DeChambeau bags LIV S’pore title after beating wild card Richard Lee in dramatic play-off

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Bryson DeChambeau sealed his fourth LIV title in Singapore on March 15 and bagged US$4 million (S$5.13 million) in prize money.

SINGAPORE – At one point, the battle for the 2026 LIV Singapore title seemed set to go beyond one play-off hole.

Facing wild card Richard Lee at the par-five 18th on the Sentosa Golf Club’s Serapong Course, Bryson DeChambeau found himself embroiled in a salvage job, saving par after his tee shot had earlier found the water.

Needing only to sink a five-foot putt for par to extend the play-off to a second hole, Lee stepped up.

But the 35-year-old Canadian’s effort lipped out, drawing gasps from the crowd as DeChambeau sealed his fourth LIV title and bagged US$4 million (S$5.13 million) in prize money.

Even the American was stunned, lifting his hands to his head in disbelief as he watched the dramatic finish unfold.

DeChambeau, 32, said: “It was a bit of a shock for sure. I thought he was just going to knock it in, and okay, on we go...It was sour for sure to see him miss that, you never want to see that happen...

“Just unfortunately didn’t go his way today, and that’s just the way the cards sometimes fall.”

Bryson DeChambeau during the final round of LIV Singapore at Sentosa Golf Club’s Serapong Course on March 15. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

The two-time US Open winner and Lee had started the day a shot behind overnight leaders Joaquin Niemann and Lee Westwood.

As the round got under way, defending champion Niemann appeared on track to retain his title, building a three-shot cushion after four birdies in his first seven holes.

But heavy rain disrupted the round, causing play to be suspended at 11.57am, while the leading group of Niemann, DeChambeau and Westwood were on the 10th hole.

Play resumed at 1.15pm, only for the air horn to sound again 10 minutes later, resulting in another 30-minute delay.

Spectators at the rain-hit final round of LIV Singapore at Sentosa Golf Club’s Serapong Course on March 15. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

When they returned, Niemann saw his title charge unravel with bogeys on holes No. 12, 15 and 18, while DeChambeau climbed up the leaderboard.

Lee, who was in the group ahead, moved into a share of the lead after draining an 18-foot birdie putt on the par-three 17th.

He then took the outright lead with a birdie on the 18th, finishing the final round with a five-under 66 to set the clubhouse lead at 14-under 270.

DeChambeau responded by birdying the 18th hole to also post a 66 with an eagle, four birdies and a bogey and force a play-off with Lee.

Rain began pelting down again as the pair returned to the 18th tee box, setting up tricky conditions in the fight for the trophy.

After DeChambeau sent his tee shot into the water, Lee opted for a cautious approach, playing for par in the hope that it would be enough to win.

Richard Lee with his wife after losing the final round of LIV Singapore at Sentosa Golf Club’s Serapong Course on March 15. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

But DeChambeau produced a moment of brilliance, chipping in from the edge of the green to within two feet of the pin, giving himself a chance at par.

He made no mistake with the putt, while Lee bogeyed – but still set the highest finish for a LIV wild card.

On what got him through a challenging final round, DeChambeau said: “It was just more focusing on what I can do, what I can control and executing the best shot and staying in the moment and looking forward.

“I just felt more at peace today with it. Usually I’ve got a lot of feelings towards it. Today was more of like, ‘Okay, we’re just going to execute every shot to the best of our ability’. ”

Bryson DeChambeau greeting the crowd after winning his fourth LIV title at Sentosa Golf Club’s Serapong Course on March 15. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

This was the second time in four editions that the LIV Singapore title was decided in a play-off.

In 2023, Talor Gooch beat Sergio Garcia in a play-off to become the inaugural champion of the Republic’s LIV event.

While it was DeChambeau’s fourth victory on the circuit, it was his first since the league switched to a traditional 72-hole format in 2026 from its initial three-round tournaments.

Admitting that the victory brought “incredible relief”, he said: “I haven’t won in four rounds since the US Open 2024.

“Being able to come through on a golf course like this that’s super brutal and demands precision on every single shot, especially with the conditions changing. I couldn’t be more happy for my team.”

LIV Singapore winner Bryson DeChambeau (centre) on the podium with second-placed Richard Lee (left) and third-placed Lee Westwood. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Despite the heartbreak, Lee, who earned his spot on the tour after winning the LIV Golf Promotions event in January, was encouraged by his showing.

“It was a pretty good week,” said the three-time Asian Tour winner. “Unfortunate last play-off hole. But there are more tournaments that I can be in contention and probably win a tournament soon.”

Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces , who also include Thomas Detry, Anthony Kim and Thomas Pieters, won the team competition, after finishing with a 27-under 257, five strokes ahead of Cameron Smith’s Ripper GC. Legion XIII, captained by Jon Rahm who finished fifth (68, 274), and included Tyrrell Hatton, Tom McKibbin and Caleb Surratt, were six strokes off the top in third.

Westwood (69, 272) and Niemann (70, 273) ended third and fourth respectively.