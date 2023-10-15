Brooks Koepka wins LIV Jeddah; Talor Gooch claims points title

JEDDAH - Brooks Koepka defended his title at the LIV Golf Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on Sunday and Talor Gooch pocketed US$18 million (S$24 million) for winning the season-long individual title.

Koepka shot a 2-under-par 68 on Sunday to finish at 14-under 196 before defeating Gooch on the second playoff hole at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City.

Koepka birdied two of his last three holes and added another birdie on his second playoff hole to seize his third victory on the LIV circuit.

Koepka earned US$4 million for winning the tournament. The five-time major champion, however, was unaware that he won an additional US$4 million for finishing third in the individual standings.

“Sweet. It’s a good feeling,” Koepka told reporters with a laugh. “Thanks for breaking that news.”

Gooch, who shot a 62 on Sunday, walked away as the big winner after surpassing Cameron Smith of Australia and Bryson DeChambeau to capture the season-long points race. By comparison, Gooch earned US$9,250,299 while earning one win in 123 starts on the PGA Tour.

Gooch won three events and recorded five top-10 finishes this season, worth more than US$15 million more.

“I just think it’s a validation to the golfer than I am to the hard work that we’ve put in for years and years,” Gooch said.

“You know this game will beat you up, but we’ve done a good job year after year just continuing to improve and getting better and learning from mistakes. That would’ve been really sweet to beat Brooks and to really cap it off like that, but it was a heck of a year and I’m very, very proud of it.”