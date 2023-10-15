Brooks Koepka races to 3-shot lead chasing repeat in LIV Jeddah

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia - Defending LIV Golf Jeddah champion Brooks Koepka again showed his love for the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club as he raced to a three-shot lead Saturday going into the final round.

Koepka, who beat Peter Uihlein after three playoff holes last year, shot a bogey-free eight-under par 62 to reach 12-under total.

That took him three ahead of Sergio Garcia, who hit 63, and Charles Howell III after he shot 64.

Lurking in a tie for fourth place was the red-hot Bryson DeChambeau, who added a seven-under 63 to move to eight-under overall and Scott Vincent, who matched Koepka for the lowest round of the day with a 62.

With one round remaining in the regular season, Talor Gooch who was tied for ninth after a 64, is best placed to claim the individual season title after Cameron Smith fell to tied 25th with two late bogeys in his two-under-par round.

If the positions do not change, Gooch would finish with a slender two-point lead over Smith and 10 over DeChambeau.

Koepka, the reigning PGA champion, started the day on the second hole and birdied six of his first eight.

He reached eight-under after 13 holes and seemed set to break 60, before parring the last five holes.

“I wasn’t even thinking about the 59,” Koepka said. “I was just thinking about playing good golf. I couldn’t care less about the number. I’ve got the lead and that’s all that matters. You just got to win, 59 is irrelevant.”