Brooks Koepka parts ways with LIV Golf

Brooks Koepka has yet to announce if he will return to the PGA Tour following his departure from LIV Golf.

LOS ANGELES – LIV Golf announced on Dec 23 that five-time Major champion Brooks Koepka has parted ways with the tour prior to the 2026 season for “family reasons”.

The 35-year-old, who had one year left on his LIV contract, has yet to declare whether he intends to return to the PGA Tour. He left in June 2022 when LIV signed him to a reported US$100 million contract to jump-start its bid to compete with the PGA Tour.

“We have amicably and mutually agreed that Brooks Koepka will no longer compete in the LIV Golf League, following the 2025 season,” LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil said in a statement.

“Brooks is prioritizing the needs of his family and staying closer to home. We appreciate the significant impact he has had on the game and wish him continued success, both on and off the course.”

Koepka’s decision comes after his wife, Jena Sims, revealed in October she had suffered a miscarriage 16 weeks into pregnancy.

The American’s tenure with LIV was laden with highs and lows.

When he won the 2023 PGA Championship after spending most of his days playing in LIV’s comparatively non-competitive environment that featured 54-hole, no-cut tournaments, it gave LIV a big boost of credibility.

On the flip side, Koepka occasionally expressed his frustration with his situation – sounding like the 2017 and 2018 US Open champion and 2018, 2019, 2023 PGA titlist was marking time.

“I’ve got a contract obligation out here to fulfill, and then we’ll see what happens,” Koepka said at one LIV event.

His official third-person statement did not offer any hints as to his future.

“Brooks Koepka will be stepping away from LIV Golf. He is deeply grateful to Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Scott O’Neil, and the LIV Golf leadership team, his teammates, and the fans. Family has always guided Brooks’s decisions, and he feels this is the right moment to spend more time at home,” his representatives said.

“Brooks will continue to be a huge supporter of LIV Golf and wishes the league and its players continued success. Brooks remains passionate about the game of golf and will keep fans updated on what’s ahead.”

While Koepka can tee it up for all four Majors next year thanks to his 2023 PGA Championship victory, the PGA Tour requires LIV exiles to sit out one year from their last LIV tournament. His last appearance was Aug 24 at the one-day LIV Golf Michigan event.

The PGA Tour could offer an exemption, but also opted not to offer any hints in its statement and was non-committal about a possible timeline for Koepka’s return to the tour.

“Brooks Koepka is a highly accomplished professional, and we wish him and his family continued success,” it said. “The PGA Tour continues to offer the best professional golfers the most competitive, challenging and lucrative environment in which to pursue greatness.” REUTERS, AFP