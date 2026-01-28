Brooks Koepka nervous about game and fans in PGA Tour return

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Brooks Koepka of the US speaking to the media on Jan 27 prior to the Farmers Insurance Open in California.

– Brooks Koepka is nervous ahead of his return to the PGA Tour this week after jumping to LIV Golf in 2022, wondering about his game and how fans will treat him.

The five-time Major winner split with the Saudi-backed series in December and joined a Returning Member Programme announced earlier in January by PGA Tour chief executive officer Brian Rolapp.

He makes his 187th PGA Tour start on Jan 29 in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, the course where he finished joint-fourth – sharing with fellow American Collin Morikawa and Guido Migliozzi of Italy – at the 2021 US Open previously.

“It feels a little bit different. I’m definitely a little bit more nervous this week,” Koepka said on Jan 27. “But it feels good. I’m super grateful to be back. It will give me a good idea where my game is at.”

Another unknown for the 35-year-old American is how spectators will react after he departed for a rich offer from LIV, where he won five events in four seasons plus the 2023 PGA Championship.

“Maybe that’s what I’m a little nervous about as well, just to see how the fans respond to it,” he added.

“I hope they’re excited. I hope they’re happy I’m out here. I have no regrets, but at the same time, I’m excited for this new chapter.”

Koepka, who has not played a PGA Tour event since the 2022 WGC Match Play in Austin, plans to play at the Phoenix Open this February, the Cognizant Classic in Florida and The Players Championship ahead of the Masters.

“It’s a fresh start for me, which is cool,” Koepka said. “I feel like my game is in pretty good shape.”

As for season goals, he is as competitive as ever, saying: “I’ve got to work my tail off... I’d love to come out and get a win.”

Three other LIV players – American Bryson DeChambeau, Spain’s Jon Rahm and Australian Cameron Smith – are eligible to return under the PGA Tour’s programme but the deadline is Feb 2.

Once Koepka and LIV parted ways, his first call was to 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods.

“I’ve always had a good relationship with Tiger,” he said. “Tiger was somebody I’ve relied on in the past for answers and how to deal with things and I felt like that was maybe the most comfortable call for me.”

Koepka told The Golf Channel: “He was pretty receptive. He was open to listening to what I had to say and the position I was in. I’m super grateful for that conversation.”

Koepka’s wife Jena had a miscarriage in October 2025, when she posted on Instagram saying that the couple was “devastated”.

He cited a desire for more time with his wife and two-year-old son Crew in making the return, which offers more events in the US and less global travel.

“A lot has gone on over the past five, six months with my family. That played a big role into coming back,” the American said. “It was what was best for me and best for my family.”

He also said he looks forward to hard talks with players who will not welcome his PGA Tour return.

“I’m looking forward to all those conversations. Some of them might be tougher than others,” he said.

On the golf course, he now has a chance to face top-ranked Scottie Scheffler and world No. 2 Rory McIlroy beyond Major showdowns.

“I’m excited to battle with them. I think that will be really fun,” Koepka said. “I want to play with those guys, see where I’m at and how I can get better.”

When asked about how LIV and the PGA Tour might find a way to come together, he offered no insight, saying: “I have no clue. I’ve not been a part of the conversations on either side. My job is to go play golf.” AFP