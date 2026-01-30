Brooks Koepka grateful for ‘warm reception’ from PGA Tour fans

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Brooks Koepka of the United States reacts to his putt on the tenth green during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open.

SAN DIEGO – There was plenty of “Brooksie” shouted from the gallery and even more “Welcome back” on Jan 29, as the highly anticipated return of Brooks Koepka to the PGA Tour had mostly chill vibes.

From his drive off the first tee at Torrey Pines’ acclaimed South Course, to a final birdie putt at No. 18, he was well received in his first round on the PGA Tour after 3 1/2 seasons with LIV Golf.

Koepka obliged by offering plenty of thank yous. He would have rather shown his appreciation with a better round, shooting 1-over 73 to open his weekend at the Farmers Insurance Open. England’s Justin Rose took the lead at 10 under.

Forgive and forget wasn’t a sure thing this week. He admitted that one of his concerns shortly after fashioning a path back to the PGA Tour was the reception from fans.

“I don’t like thinking ahead at all or trying to anticipate what was going to happen, but I wasn’t sure, which is kind of weird to be uneasy,” Koepka said after his round. “You don’t really know, but from the first tee on, it was great. It actually made me settle down a little bit and made me feel good.”

Patrick Reed also announced his return from LIV to the PGA Tour for later this season. His reception remains to be seen.

Day 1 for Koepka was reassuring, but it does not mean there won’t be other days, other cities, some potential late-afternoon objectors with a beer in hand, determined to get something off their chest.

“I’ve definitely been heckled,” he said. “I enjoy it. It’s sports, right? Sometimes it makes you lock in and play a little better which is always fun.

“But yeah, I cared about my perception, what people thought, what the fans thought. It’s easy when you’re around the players and they come and talk to you or you talk to them, or caddies... But everybody else, I wasn’t sure.”

After all, Koepka once scoffed when LIV emerged, suggesting fellow competitors would sell out and join. He ended up being one of those to depart on a reported deal for at least US$100 million, with another US$45 million in prize money and bonuses.

With another year remaining on that contract, he began to investigate a path back to the PGA Tour. He said this week that playing near family again was the major motivator without being specific. His wife, Jena Sims, revealed on social media in October she had a miscarriage.

His family is with him in the San Diego area this week, including 2-year-old son Crew.

“Just wanted a warm reception, just like everybody else,” Koepka added. “You walk into a room, nobody wants to feel exiled, they just want to be loved. That’s human nature, I think.” REUTERS